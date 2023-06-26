Illinois National Guard Officer Promoted to Brigadier General, Selected as Assistant to General Counsel-Air for National Guard Bureau

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois – Illinois Air National Guard officer Marty Green of Springfield, a native of Canton, was promoted to brigadier general on June 4 during a ceremony at the Illinois National Guard’s headquarters on Camp Lincoln.



He was selected as the Assistant to the General Counsel-Air for the National Guard Bureau, a “one-star” general position. Green will play a crucial part in overseeing legal matters within the National Guard Bureau.



He has extensive experience in providing legal counsel both in the military and in his civilian employment as the Senior Vice President and Legislative

Counsel for the Illinois CPA Society.



“This isn’t about me or just one individual,” said Green. “It’s about ensuring the betterment of this organization. I’m proud to represent the Illinois Air National Guard and ensure that we continue to do a great job taking care of our people.”



Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard, said Green will represent Illinois well at the national level.



“He will undoubtedly make significant contributions to the legal affairs of the organization, solidifying his position as a respected leader within the Illinois Air National Guard and the National Guard Bureau as a whole,” Neely said.



Green previously served as the Air National Guard Assistant to the Staff Judge Advocate for Air Mobility Command, where he played a pivotal role in advising and assisting with legal matters. Simultaneously, he fulfilled the position of State Staff Judge Advocate for the Illinois Air

National Guard, showcasing his dedication to both local and national legal affairs.



“This promotion highlights the Illinois National Guard’s commitment to excellence and its contribution to the broader National Guard mission,” Neely said.

“This should serve as an

inspiration to fellow servicemembers and demonstrate the potential for professional growth and

development within our organization.”



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 Story ID: 448105 Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US