Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade Strengthens Cyber Defense Readiness at Pacific Sentry 2023

Courtesy Photo | Western Cyber Protection Center standing together after successfully completing...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Western Cyber Protection Center standing together after successfully completing Pacific Sentry 2023 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii on June 16th, 2023. see less | View Image Page

The Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade (ARCPB) demonstrated its key role in strengthening the Army's Cyber defense readiness in the Pacific Sentry Exercise at Fort Shafter, Hawaii from June 6th-16th, 2023.



The ARCPB's Western Cyber Protection Center (WCPC) successfully provided Defense Cyberspace Operations (DCO) training and Job Qualification Requirements (JQR) evaluations for the 3rd Multi Domain Effects Detachment (MDED) Cyber and Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA) company. ARCPB led efforts to establish a partnership as a part of its mission to enhance the technical and operational capabilities of its Cyber partners.



The tailored training curriculum covered critical areas such as Cyber Threat Intelligence Analysis (CTIA), the MITRE ATT&CK framework, host and network concepts, Palo Alto setup and configuration, Splunk Threat Hunting techniques, and incident response and handling. The exercise culminated in a live Splunk threat hunt, a testament to the complex and evolving nature of the cyber threat landscape.



This comprehensive training led to four Soldiers, two Basic and two Senior Net Analysts, successfully achieving their JQR validations. This accomplishment underscores the proficiency and preparedness of our Cyber defenders in securing the digital battlefield.



"We're excited about the progress made during the Pacific Sentry Exercise," says Lt. Col. Little, Commander of the 3rd MDED. "The knowledge exchange and the performance of our Soldiers have truly highlighted the advancement of our DCO force."



Further strengthening partnerships, the ARCPB Leadership conducted key engagements with the 3rd MDED, US Army Pacific Command (USARPAC) G6, and Regional Cyber Center-Pacific (RCC-P). These dialogues fostered a deeper understanding of current and future operational requirements and laid the groundwork for ongoing cooperation.



Mr. Michael Martinez, Cyber Security Director at USARPAC G6, expressed his support for the initiative. He encouraged monthly synchronization meetings with the 3rd MDED to align on operational and training requirements, stating, "These engagements are crucial in helping us prioritize and respond effectively to the evolving Cyber environment."



As the ARCPB continues to build on this successful engagement, plans for future collaborations include participating in synchronization meetings with the 3rd MDED and USARPAC G6, providing an expanded remote training capability during the WCPC Battalion Training Assembly (BTA), and planning for the Yama Sakura 2024 exercise.



The Pacific Sentry Exercise is not just an event, but a testament to the Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade's commitment to excellence, partnership, and readiness, ensuring that Cyber defenders are ready to confront any threat that lies ahead.



For more information, contact ARCPB at usarmy.usarc.arcpb.mesg.general-inquiries@army.mil or via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/USARCYBER/