Ribbon cutting celebrates reopening of NUWC Division, Keyport’s oldest building

Photo By Shayna Gosney | Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport Acting Technical Director Michael Slater gives closing remarks at the reopening ceremony for Building 1 onboard NUWC Division, Keyport on June 22, 2023. From left are: NUWC Division, Keyport Commanding Officer Capt. Clint Hoskins and Slater. (US Navy photo by Shayna Gosney)

Building 1, the oldest permanent Navy-built structure onboard Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, was built more than a century ago, when horse-drawn wagons plied the base and torpedoes were propelled by steam.



NUWC Division, Keyport celebrated the reopening of this venerable landmark with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 22. The event marked the official completion of a five-year renovation project aimed at preserving Building 1’s historic features while upgrading it to meet current building codes and energy performance standards.



NUWC Division, Keyport Facilities Branch Head Jared Peterson gave opening remarks in which he spoke of the vital role Building 1 played for many years as a hub for the Keyport base.



“For all of us, Building 1 represents more than a century of torpedo development, and will now move into the future by providing many more years of key mission-focused innovation that will continue to support our warfighters,” said Peterson.



The event’s keynote speech was delivered by NUWC Division, Keyport Commanding Officer Capt. Clint Hoskins, who recounted Building 1’s storied history.



“For decades, this building was the beating heart of Keyport,” said Hoskins. “It originally housed nearly all of the base’s early operations for the 16 enlisted men and eight civilian laborers initially stationed here. It went on to become the base’s hub for torpedo manufacturing and storage, along with many other functions, including the union and human resources offices and Kitsap Credit Union.”



Hoskins added, “The simple fact is that for the majority of the 90-plus years that this building was open, it was impossible to be an employee here and not have some sort of regular need to visit the building.”



Hoskins went on to describe Building 1’s gradual deterioration over the years—how it was abandoned in the late 2000s due to mold, rotting wood and asbestos, and was eventually slated for demolition as part of a footprint reduction requirement for a new undersea vehicle maintenance facility military construction project.



It was Peterson who proposed renovating Building 1 as a way of preserving its legacy while simultaneously addressing a lack of engineering office space at NUWC Division, Keyport. The renovation, which began in 2018, was a team effort between the firm formerly known as Fraser + Fogle Architects—now known as Fathom Architecture—the builders, the NUWC Division, Keyport Facilities team and the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, said Hoskins.



Hoskins praised the work of Fathom Architecture as “a true triumph of architectural craftsmanship and attention to detail, one that pays stirring tribute to the building’s original character while augmenting it with modern functionality.”



He noted in particular the successful restoration of Building 1’s original red brick veneer—which had long ago been painted over—and the preservation of its signature large yellow overhead crane, interior windows and an original stairwell, among other historical artifacts.



Also speaking at the event was Ryan Hendryx of Fathom Architecture, who served as principal architect and architect of record for Building 1’s restoration. Hendryx spoke of the inspiration and vision that drove the restoration effort.



“While Building 1 was a bit ramshackle when we started, the design team saw tremendous potential,” said Hendryx. “We saw the potential to enhance day-to-day operations through a highly pragmatic and functional arrangement of spaces, and we saw the potential to enhance the day-to-day experiences of personnel through thoughtful design.”



Hendryx continued, “[T]he functionality, materiality and building features were intended to promote a sense of warmth, well-being and character inside and out, while optimizing operations now and into the future.”



In his closing remarks, NUWC Division, Keyport Acting Technical Director Michael Slater turned to the future of Building 1, which he said will see it “return to its roots” as a center for torpedo development.



“Soon the Weapons In-Service Engineering Division will fill these halls and offices with the sights and sounds of torpedo work,” said Slater. “Once again, men and women will be operating out of this building as they work to sustain our weapons and ready the force for the fight.”



Following the ceremony, guests were offered refreshments provided by the NUWC Division, Keyport Recreation Association, and were invited to tour the newly renovated building.



