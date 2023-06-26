US Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal techs train with Charlotte Police Bomb Squad

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army EOD technicians from the Fort Liberty, North Carolina-based 18th Ordnance...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army EOD technicians from the Fort Liberty, North Carolina-based 18th Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) trained with their civilian law enforcement counterparts in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Bomb Squad in Charlotte, N.C. The training included defeating different types of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), military ordnance identification and other areas of shared interest. Courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians honed their lifesaving skills together with the police bomb squad in Charlotte, North Carolina.



Army EOD techs from the Fort Liberty, North Carolina-based 18th Ordnance Company (EOD) trained with their civilian law enforcement counterparts in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Bomb Squad.



The training involved six U.S. Army EOD Soldiers and 15 law enforcement personnel, including an FBI Special Agent Bomb Technician.



U.S. Army EOD techs work with local law enforcement bomb squads often because civilian bomb squads are not authorized to work on military ordnance due to the Military Munitions Rule in the Code of Federal Regulations.



Officer Andrew Hyde, a hazardous devices technician on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Bomb Squad, said the training gave his squad the opportunity to forge stronger bonds with their military counterparts.



“Being able to meet in this type of setting was a great way to bring the two squads together both socially and professionally,” said Hyde. “EOD has responded to Charlotte numerous times for the collection and disposal of military ordinance, but now when they respond, both squads will know who is coming or will be on scene and what can be expected from both.”



Originally from Chicago, Hyde has been with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for 14 years and has served on the bomb squad for three years.



Hyde said the CMPD bomb squad often discovers unexploded military munitions and the training will help them to identify military ordnance in the future.



“EOD gave a phenomenal class on military ordinance, which helps us in identifying ordnance we might come across and then being able to pass on necessary information to them,” said Hyde.



Staff Sgt. Brett C. Bryant, an EOD team leader from the 18th EOD Company, previously worked with the Charlotte bomb squad.



“I had the opportunity to collaborate with the Charlotte Police Department during an emergency response,” said Bryant. “This collaboration fostered a strong working relationship between our teams, which led to a training event aimed at enhancing our collective knowledge and abilities in dealing with explosive hazards and procedures.”



Bryant said the training scenarios included defeating different types of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and other areas of shared interest.



“We also delved into advanced circuit speed calculations and precision grid aim disruptions on IEDs in diverse material containers,” said Bryant. “This training aimed to enhance our proficiency in dealing with complex explosive threats.”



The Army and police explosive experts also focused on identifying military munitions.



“We dedicated time to improving the police department’s ordnance awareness, enabling them to better identify and safely handle explosive hazards encountered in real-world situations,” said Bryant. “This aspect of the training was essential for ensuring the safety of both the responders and the public at the scene.”



The Army EOD techs and police bomb squad personnel also trained with hostage rescue devices that enable swift and precise actions to protect innocent lives.



“The collaborative training event between the EOD team and the Charlotte Police Department served as a platform for enhancing our collective knowledge, skills and capabilities in dealing with explosive hazards,” said Bryant. “By working closely together, we fostered a strong foundation for effective future cooperation during emergency response situations.”



The 18th Ordnance Company (EOD) “Voodoo” technicians are part of the 192nd EOD Battalion, 52nd EOD Group and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. military’s premier all hazards formation.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army’s EOD techs and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, five Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and three Nuclear Disablement Teams.



American Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians from 20th CBRNE Command deploy from 19 bases in 16 states to take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and allied operations.



The 18th EOD Company deployed to Iraq for six months in 2021. When not protecting U.S. forces and enabling overseas military operations, the company also covers domestic response missions in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.



As the U.S. Army’s explosive experts, EOD technicians take on everything from hand grenades to nuclear weapons. Every day, Army EOD Soldiers save lives and enable military operations around the world.



On a regular basis, these elite Army units also conduct missions to protect the president, vice president and their families as well as foreign heads of state and they train allied forces in demolition, minefield clearance and explosive safety.



A native of Amherst, Virginia, Bryant has served as a U.S. Army EOD technician for 10 years.



Bryant said he became an EOD tech to protect lives during high-risk situations, to adapt to evolving threats and to engage in intellectually stimulating work that combines technology, problem-solving and critical thinking.



“As an EOD tech, my most memorable experience was during my tour in South Korea,” said Bryant. “I had the opportunity to participate in landmine disposal operations at the DMZ (Korean Demilitarized Zone).”



Bryant has also confronted and defeated IEDs during a deployment to Afghanistan with the 723rd EOD Company.



“While in Afghanistan, encountering and handling IEDs and explosive hazards provided me with firsthand exposure to the realities and challenges of our field,” said Bryant. “These experiences have become etched in my memory as awe-inspiring moments that highlight the unique nature of being an EOD tech.”