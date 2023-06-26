USAG Poland Change of Command

POZNAN, Poland - The first U.S. Army Garrison in Poland had another historic moment with its first Change of Command. The previous Commander of USAG Poland, Colonel Jorge Fonseca was succeeded by Colonel Christopher Church, as the new Commander on June 26, 2023.



USAG Poland began as a pilot program in 2019 under the 21st Training Support Command and transitioned to IMCOM in October 2022. The garrison re-designated from an Area Support Group to U.S. Army Garrison Poland on March 21, 2023.



COL Christopher Church was born in March of 1979 and was raised in West Virginia. He earned his commission in the Active Army through West Virginia University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology (Crime and Criminal Control) in 2001. COL Church also earned a Master of Public Administration from NC State University in 2018 and a Master of Strategic Studies from the US Army War College in 2022. Before taking command of USAG Poland he was the Provost Marshal, XVIII Airborne Corps, Fort Liberty, North Carolina. He is married to Batina Church and has two children.



The essence of the traditional Change of Command Ceremony is the “Passing of the Colors.” This event symbolizes the actual moment of the change of command from the current commander to the incoming commander. The very soul of a military unit is symbolized by the colors under which its Soldiers serve. The colors stand as a reminder of past glories, stand guardian over present endeavors, and act as an inspiration for the future. The ceremony was held at Camp Kosciuszko in Poznan, Poland which is named after the revolutionary war hero, Tadeusz Kościuszko. Kościuszko was a Polish officer who fought for American independence. His legacy is a symbol of the long-standing alliance between the United States of America and Poland.



We welcome COL Church as the new Commander of USAG Poland and thank COL Fonseca for his dedicated service.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2023 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 10:40 Story ID: 448068 Location: PL Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Poland Change of Command, by John Zierow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.