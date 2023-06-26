Intelligence Soldiers capabilities tested at African Lion

AGADIR, Morocco — For Spc. Jazmin Deloach, a geospatial intelligence imagery analyst with the Deployable Intelligence Support Element, bandwidth means everything.



For Deloach to do her job, supplying vital information for intelligence analysts from the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) requires a good signal. At African Lion, that bandwidth was put to the test. When streaming news blared from her sweltering tent, she knew the signal was strong.



“We have CNN,” Deloach called out to fellow DISE Soldiers, who provide critical intelligence and communication services, working with partners and allies in establishing a common intelligence picture.



Access to the Internet under austere conditions in Morocco was the first of many challenges Deloach and fellow 207th Soldiers overcame during the exercise which concluded in mid-June.



DISE Solders bolster operational readiness and showcase the power of intelligence collaboration. Camaraderie and cooperation among the international participants was remarkable, said Staff Sgt. Kristopher Wise, the DISE platoon sergeant.



"We all shared a common goal of mission success, and working together seamlessly was essential to achieving that,” Wise continued. “The experience has reinforced the importance of building strong partnerships with our allies."



African Lion is a U.S. Africa Command event, led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, in coordination with all U.S. joint forces, multiple U.S. government agencies and allies and partners. This year, the exercise took place in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia from May 13 through June 16.



More than 8,000 participants from 18 nations and NATO focused on enhancing readiness, strengthening shared defense capabilities and increasing interoperability. The exercise provided an opportunity to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative readiness training.



African Lion scenarios challenged the Soldiers’ training and expertise, showcasing their ability to think swiftly, adapt to evolving situations, and provide accurate and timely intelligence analysis.



"Participating in African Lion was an incredible opportunity for us to showcase our training and skills in a real-world setting," Wise said. “The exercise pushed us to our limits.”

