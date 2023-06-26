ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England -- The 48th Fighter Wing is posturing to become one of the first bases in Europe to transition from the Humvee to the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV).
JLTVs provide a generational leap in capability from the current Humvees and base personnel should expect to see them in and around the base starting this July.
“Security Forces are upgrading their weapons systems”, said Senior Master Sgt. Dustin Taylor, 48th Security Forces Squadron superintendent for logistics and readiness. “The addition of the JLTVs will provide an upgrade for weapons systems, which will enhance the daily operations of Security Forces.”
Along with upgraded air base defense systems, the JLTVs also host a full communications suite which include integrated radio systems and the ability to talk to other entities across the base.
JLTVs will be used primarily in the vicinity of the flight line, but personnel will likely see them around many other areas of the base as well. Security Forces will still have the primary “blue fleet” to include the law enforcement sedans, SUVs, etc.
The upgrades in the JLTVs are part of a larger framework for the future, making it more relevant in operations and concepts such as agile combat employment, enhancing the Liberty Wing’s readiness and combat lethality.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 04:14
|Story ID:
|448034
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JLTVs set to take the streets of RAF Lakenheath, by Amn Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT