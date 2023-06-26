Proud Voices event creates dialog within KMC

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – In honor of Pride Month, the 86th Airlift Wing special observance committee will host a safe space discussion called Proud Voices. The event will be held Wednesday, June 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Aerospace Medical Squadron, C-Bay building 2116.



“Proud Voices is a safe space where people from all walks of life will come together to ask questions and discuss different experiences and topics without discrimination, criticism, harassment, bullying or shame,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Briana Lucas, 86th Medical Support Squadron resource management office noncommissioned officer in charge. “This event helps open the channels of communication between members of the Ramstein Air Base community, allies and those who just want to understand the perspectives and experiences of the LGBTQI+ community. It is open to all, you don’t have to be a member of the LGBTQI+ community to attend.”



During the event, there will be a presentation slideshow educating all attendees of the history of the LGBTQI+ community. Additionally there will be highlights of the history and experiences of the transgender population for awareness. A panel of members will share their personal stories and experiences to help start the discussion and create a safe environment. After the panel discussions, attendees will break off into smaller groups to participate in guided discussions and share personal experiences.



Hosting the event on base allows base and wing leadership the opportunity to show support for the LGBTQI+ members serving at Ramstein AB, said Morgan Evans, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physical evaluation board liaison officer. The event gives the members of team Ramstein the freedom to detail some of their experiences not just as part of the Kaiserslautern Military Community, but also what they have experienced while serving our country as someone in the LGBTQI+ community.



“The goal of this event is to bring together those who may generally feel too embarrassed to ask questions, fear asking questions and those who wish to show their allyship toward this community,” said Evans. “In short it is for anyone with a healthy and respectful curiosity.”



In addition to Proud Voices, Ramstein AB special observance committee held a color run, and a safe-space story time that focused on inclusivity and providing ways for the community to celebrate and to grow and learn together.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 03:04 Story ID: 448032 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE , RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Proud Voices event creates dialog within KMC, by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.