Fort McCoy Garrison commander gives oath of enlistment to new recruits during 2023 Army Birthday Celebration

Col. Stephen Messenger, Fort McCoy Garrison commander, gave the oath of enlistment to six new Army recruits during the opening ceremony of the birthday luncheon June 14 for the Fort McCoy, Wis., observance of the Army’s 248th birthday at McCoy’s Community Center.



The event was part of the overall Fort McCoy 2023 Army Birthday Celebration. the day’s activities also included Commander’s 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk, a free breakfast at McCoy’s Community Center, a cake-cutting ceremony, band music by the Army Reserve’s 204th Army Band, and more. Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation organized the celebration.



The enlistment also was in the spirit of the Army's return to the "Be All You Can Be" motto, which took place earlier in 2023.



Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville said more about the return of the "Be All You Can Be" brand in a March 2023 Army announcement.



“’Be All You Can Be’ is a phrase that has inspired many generations of Soldiers, and its promise still rings true today,” said McConville in the announcement at https://www.army.mil/article/264594/new_army_brand_redefines_be_all_you_can_be_for_a_new_generation. “This is the message for the moment and for the future.”



For Messenger, he said was proud to be able to enlist the new people to the Army. And he said he's thankful to all who have served.



“Since 1775, we’ve learned that freedom is not free. And today we celebrate all of you that have given so much to ensure that," Messenger said during the Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebration. "Thank you on behalf of me and my family. Thank you to those who have served, who are serving, and who will serve here very shortly.”



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



