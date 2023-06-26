MCBH Hosts Joint EOD Symposium

Photo By Cpl. Logan Beeney | U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Adam L. Chalkley, commanding general for 3d Marine...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Logan Beeney | U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Adam L. Chalkley, commanding general for 3d Marine Logistics Group, speaks to service members occupying the EOD field, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, 6 June, 2023. The U.S. Marine Corps hosted the annual Joint EOD Symposium for 2023 to streamline current processes and constructs and discuss future capabilities throughout the Department of Defense. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Logan Beeney) see less | View Image Page

To preserve valuable lessons learned from across the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) enterprise and foster increased collaboration among EOD teams, Marine Corps Base Hawaii hosted the annual Joint EOD Symposium this month. Led by U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Joseph Hockett, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal occupational field manager and action officer for the joint EOD program, the symposium aimed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships within the joint EOD program.



The symposium was launched by the joint program board, aiming to leverage the valuable experiences gained from operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, where EOD teams often faced challenging scenarios requiring seamless collaboration. Its primary goal was to capture and share the overarching objective of capitalizing on lessons learned and strengthening the joint EOD community as it moves forward with modernization efforts.



The symposium commenced with a comprehensive overview of the unique structure of the joint EOD program. “The session shed light on the formal board's structure, emphasizing its distinctive composition…” stated Hockett. “The session acquainted the attendees with the representation of all four services through the presence of general and flag officers on the board.”



After the organizational structure overview, the symposium discussed, highlighted and explored the unique aspects of service-specific methods. Hockett delivered a presentation on how Marine Corps EOD enhances the capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF). Similarly, the Army, Navy and Air Force shared their unique approaches to EOD operations abroad and in garrison.



As the symposium progressed, the focus shifted toward an examination of each service's specific manning, training, and equipping processes. This involved an in-depth analysis of training and readiness standards and their relationship with the distinct mission sets assigned to each service within the EOD field. Discussions also focused on modernization initiatives and programs that aim to prepare the joint EOD program for the future.



Hockett highlighted the importance of knowledge exchange, collaboration, and collective problem-solving. He emphasized that this symposium serves as a pivotal platform for technicians to learn from one another's strengths, address weaknesses, and build robust relationships within the EOD community.



The Joint EOD Symposium concluded after several intensive days of sharing collaborative knowledge, exploring best practices, and fostering an environment of mutual support. As attendees return to their respective EOD units across the services, the symposium's impact will undoubtedly heighten the interoperability and shared commitment to excellence across the joint EOD program.