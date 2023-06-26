Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command and 50th Chief of Supply Corps Assumes Command

Courtesy Photo | Rear Adm. Kenneth Epps succeeded Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos as Commander, NAVSUP...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Rear Adm. Kenneth Epps succeeded Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos as Commander, NAVSUP and Chief of Supply Corps, during a change of command and retirement ceremony with Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday presiding, onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, June 23. As commander of NAVSUP, Epps will lead more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel in their efforts to further the Naval Supply Systems Command mission. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. see less | View Image Page

Rear Adm. Kenneth Epps succeeded Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos as Commander, NAVSUP and Chief of Supply Corps, during a change of command and retirement ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, June 23.



As commander of NAVSUP, Epps will lead more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel in their efforts to further the Naval Supply Systems Command mission.



The son of a Navy man, Epps was born in Canada, and calls Pensacola, Fla. home. Epps is a 1990 graduate of Vanderbilt University where he commissioned through the Reserve Officers Training Corps program. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was the recipient of the Frank Hawkins Kenan Award for Excellence, and is a distinguished graduate of the Industrial College of the Armed Forces, where he earned a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy.



“We are incredibly fortunate to have exactly the right leader in Admiral Ken Epps. There is simply no one better suited to lead NAVSUP now,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations and presiding officer over the change of command.



Prior to assuming command of Naval Supply Systems Command, Epps served as commander of Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support.



“All the words that come to mind; humbled, honored, et cetera, it doesn't even begin to capture how I feel up here now, so I'm not going to try. CNO, your vote of confidence I don't take lightly, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead NAVSUP and the Supply Corps,” Epps shared. “Pete, thank you for elevating sustainment and getting ‘status quo’ out of our lexicon, to all my mentors, former CEO's, bosses, former branch chiefs, friends, buddies, wingmen, chief petty officers, all the sailors, men and women. The whole village it took to get me to this place today I can't thank you enough. Finally to the men and women across the NAVSUP enterprise, the Supply Corps and all of our supply enlisted ratings; it is going to be the honor of my lifetime to be the commander of Naval Supply Systems Command and the 50th chief of Supply Corps.”



After the change of command, the ceremony transitioned to Rear Adm. Stamatopoulos’ retirement.



Stamatopoulos, a native of San Diego, assumed command of Naval Supply Systems Command in June 2020. After a storied naval career, Stamatopoulos is retiring after 35 years of service.



As commander of NAVSUP, Stamatopoulos successfully implemented Naval Sustainment System – Supply (NSS-Supply), a combination of commercial best practices, process improvements, governance, and oversight to maximize efficiencies and effectiveness.



“Working together as Supply Corps professionals during NSS-Supply, we’ve made positive impacts to vital end-to-end Navy Supply Chains and enhanced the readiness and lethality of our naval forces. The innovative approaches to acquisition and lifecycle sustainment, supply chain management, and operational logistics produce the driving force behind NSS-Supply,” said Stamatopoulos. “The sustained dedication of the NAVSUP team does not go unnoticed.”



He also directed the NAVSUP Enterprise during the rollout of the CNO’s Get Real Get Better initiative; orchestrated the resolution of the Red Hill fuel spill; oversaw the creation of Task Force 66.5; coordinated the creation of the Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award Contract; and established a Naval Supply Systems Command presence on Capitol Hill.



Stamatopoulos also led NAVSUP as the enterprise navigated the COVID-19 pandemic.



“When I first took command in 2020, I made a point to say that complacency and status-quo had no place within the NAVSUP Enterprise. Our achievements over these past three years are a compounding result of that mindset,” said Stamatopoulos. “The efforts of our Supply Corps officers and NAVSUP employees during my time as commander frequently outperformed fleet expectations. I said NAVSUP would strive for excellence under my command and that is precisely what we did.”



Prior to becoming commander, NAVSUP and 49th chief of Supply Corps, Stamatopoulos, as a Supply Corps officer, deployed across the globe in submarines, amphibious assault ships, aircraft carriers and operational staffs. In his most recent assignment, he served as director of logistics (J4), U.S. European Command.



His operational assignments include USS Chicago (SSN 721); USS Constellation (CV 64); Logistics Forces, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (CTF 53); Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG 3) embarked USS Peleliu (LHA 5) and Commander, Task Force 59, U.S. 5th Fleet. During those tours, he participated in the Cold War, operations Desert Storm, Southern Watch, Determined Response, Enduring Freedom and the Non-Combatant Evacuation of American Citizens from Lebanon.



His staff assignments include assistant chief of staff, Logistics and Ordnance, Commander, Naval Surface Forces Pacific; commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center, San Diego; chief of staff, NAVSUP Global Logistics Support; Logistics Services Division chief, Joint Chiefs of Staff J4, Washington, D.C.; head Program Objective Memorandum Development Section, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations N80; executive assistant to the vice commander, NAVSUP; and supply officer, Fighter Wing U.S. Pacific Fleet and Fighter Squadron (VF) 124.



“As the 49th Chief of the Supply Corps, he energized and mobilized what he calls the “supply vanguard” in commands around the world -- charging them with the responsibility of improving our supply chains,” Gilday said. “And foundational to it all, he stressed the importance of uncompromising integrity.”



As a flag officer, he served as director, supply, ordnance and logistics operations, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations N41, Washington, D.C.; and as fleet supply officer on the staff of Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command.



“Behind every great logistician is the team who turns strategy into execution and vision into reality,” said Gilday.



Stamatopoulos served on teams that have been recognized with numerous awards and is the recipient of the Adm. Stan Arthur Logistician of the Year; Adm. Ben Moreell Award for Logistics Competence; Armed Forces Communications and Electronic Association and the Naval Institute's Copernicus Award for C4I; and the 2006 Adm. Stan Arthur Logistics Team of the Year.



“Want to offer my thanks to the outstanding civilian and military men and women of Naval Supply Systems Command. The work you do each and every day is simply astounding,” said Gilday.



NAVSUP is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel.