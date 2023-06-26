NAS JRB Fort Worth Receives Additional Funding for Anti-terrorism Security System

NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TEXAS— The Texas Military Preparedness Commission (TMPC) awarded NAS JRB Fort Worth an additional $360,000 in funding on June 13, to enhance its anti-terrorism protection security system.



The grant was awarded under the Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program, which supports defense-related projects, jobs and communities that may be impacted in any future base realignment and closures.



“The $360,000 in DEAAG funding allotted to NAS JRB Fort Worth will be added to $350,000 in DEAAG funds awarded in fall of 2022,” said Community Planning Liaison Officer Amelia Owre. “Together, these two grants will be used to modernize the installation’s current anti-terrorism protection security system.”



This upgraded system will allow the base to detect and intercept potential threats in real-time. The new security enhancements will also be integrated with NAS JRB Fort Worth's existing security systems, which will support the base's emergency response procedures.



"We are grateful to the TMPC for their continued support and partnership in ensuring the safety and security of the men and women who serve at NAS JRB Fort Worth," said NAS JRB Fort Worth Commanding Officer CAPT Mark McLean. "This additional DEAAG funding will go a long way in enhancing our ability to protect our personnel and assets from potential security threats."



According to the Office of the Texas Governor website, “the DEAAG is an infrastructure grant program used to assist defense communities that have been positively or negatively impacted by a change or announced change in the Department of Defense.”



“In Texas, our support for the world’s mightiest military, as well as our service members and their families, is unwavering,” said Governor Greg Abbott in an announcement. “The 15 major military installations located in communities across the state, in addition to the headquarters of Army Futures Command, add over $114 billion to the Texas economy and support more than 622,000 direct and indirect jobs. Their missions are critical for national defense and are at the forefront of innovation. I thank TMPC members for their continued service in support of our military communities as we work together with the Texas Legislature to ensure military installations in Texas remain mission ready.”

