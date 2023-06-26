Fort McCoy personnel support special STEMKAMP event at Wisconsin school

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Stephanie Condon, who was at Fort McCoy supporting the installation’s new Hiring...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Stephanie Condon, who was at Fort McCoy supporting the installation’s new Hiring Process Action Team, talks with people about Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) careers in the Army and more at the STEMKAMP, on June 16, 2023, at Sparta Meadowview Middle School in Sparta Wis. The camp was a special week-long event for military children and was only one of a few held across the country. Condon and other Fort McCoy-affiliated personnel supported the event. (Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger was among several Fort McCoy people to support the week-long Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math Kamp, or STEMKAMP, at Sparta Meadowview Middle School in Sparta Wis., in mid-June.



The event, according to https://stemkamp.net, “is a 5-day summer camp that offers hands-on STEM experiences for third through eighth grade students at military-connected schools.”



From 2021-2023, the website stated they were offering the camp in 10 locations each summer. Sparta was one of them.



Through the five days of the camp, children participated in a wide range of activities at the school. On the last day, June 16, Messenger gave a speech to camp attendees and staff and served as a panelist for a special question and answer session.



Also on June 16 at the school, Stephanie Condon, who’s been at Fort McCoy helping improve hiring practices and processes with the Fort McCoy Hiring Process Action Team during a career-broadening assignment for four months, set up a display to discuss STEM careers at Fort McCoy.



And, Fort McCoy School Liaison Officer Becky Walley with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation worked with the school to help make the event take place.



Messenger, in his speech to the group, highlighted the importance of STEM in everyday thinking.



“I use STEM everywhere I go and in everything I do,” Messenger said. “We have so many skill sets at Fort McCoy who use STEM every day, too. … And in the Army, we always use STEM — no matter what trade you are in.”



Overall, dozens of military children from Fort McCoy participated in the STEMKAMP.



According to the STEMKAMP website, the “Department of Defense STEM provides learning opportunities from elementary school through graduate school to inspire and cultivate a diverse pool of exceptional STEM talent. DOD programs connect STEM education in the classroom to the excitement, skills, and challenges that come with safeguarding our country. Through the DOD’s National Defense Education Program, the DOD awarded Goshen Education Consulting, Inc., a $2.8 million grant to implement 10 STEMKAMP’s across the United States from 2021-2023.”



