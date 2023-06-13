June's Outstanding Performer

U.S. Space Force Sgt. Justin Raymond King Minimo, a Client Systems Supervisor from the 21st Communications Squadron, is Space Base Delta 1’s Outstanding Performer for June.



Minimo and his team support system users across Peterson Space Force Base. Their work entails installing and troubleshooting computing devices as well as supporting the use of approved government iPhones.



Aside from ensuring that others can use their computers to complete the installation’s mission sets, what Minimo enjoys most about his job is working with an amazing group of individuals and collaborating to solve any problems while completing daily tasks.



“I am provided the time and space to innovate within my unit,” Minimo said. “As an example, I was provided the chance to attend two tech conferences, DigitalX and FedMake+, which provided information and training for many applications and tools that are provided to DAF Airmen and Guardians.”



With that training and the help of his peers, Minimo was able to utilize Microsoft’s Power Platform to create an electronic staff summary sheet application that is currently in production and testing within his own unit.



“Everything in the workforce utilizes information technology to get work done,” Minimo said. “However, not everyone utilizing a computer has the capabilities or knowledge to repair their own computers when they run into hardware or software systems.”



Minimo and his team are professionals in their field that have the certifications, training and experience to ensure that users can get back to their missions if a problem is to arise.



Originally from Walnut, California, Minimo has served in the Air Force for 13 years, with the last year and a half being at Peterson SFB.



His current goals are to make sure that the people he works with are taken care of and to focus on his personal interests and hobbies.



These interests include video games, movies and working on cars to participate in automotive sports. He also dabbles in photography, videography and graphic design.



Minimo gave a special “thanks” to the people who have supervised and mentored him through his career. He also acknowledged the friends and acquaintances that he made along the way.



“The journey would have been short or boring without them,” Minimo said.

