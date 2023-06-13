Four Army Reserve Soldiers Inducted into AG Corps Hall of Fame Class of 2023

FORT JACKSON S.C. — Four Army Reserve Soldiers were among the more than 30 Soldiers recognized as members of the Adjutant General’s (AG) Corps Hall of Fame and Distinguished Members of the AG Corps Class of 2023 during a ceremony in the Soldier Support Institute Auditorium at Fort Jackson on June 15.



Each year a board of currently serving AG Corps senior leaders and previously selected hall of fame members come together to recognize and honor those who have made a positive, lasting and significant contribution to the U.S. Army Adjutant General’s Corps.



“What a great day to be an AG Corps Soldier,” said Col. Chesley D. Thigpen, chief of the AG Corps. “The purpose of today is to recognize some great Americans.” Thigpen also thanked each of the honorees for their contributions and for setting the example for “all of us” to follow.



Leading the way for the Army Reserve was retired Maj. Gen. William D. Razz Waff, who was one of six inducted into the AG Corps Hall of Fame. Waff retired as the deputy chief of personnel (G1) for the Department of the Army in 2015 with more than 39 years of active and reserve service.



“This is a remarkable honor,” Waff said. “It is an honor to be here and to be with such great people.”



During his remarks, Waff talked about how the Army has evolved the way it cares for Soldiers since he first joined. He also talked about the lessons he learned over his career that make a good leader, such as truly listening, keeping a sense of humor, and being engaged.



Other Army Reserve Soldiers recognized during the ceremony as Distinguished Members of the AG Corps were Chief Warrant Officer 5 William Harshaw, Sgt. Maj. Paul Mantha, and Sgt. Maj. DeMickel McGrigg.



“It’s an honor to be selected and to represent the Army Reserve as a distinguished member,” Harshaw said. “This achievement is not mine alone. There are plenty of others who have helped and guided me along the way, and therefore, this is our achievement.”



Harshaw said he has one of the best jobs in taking care of the Army’s number one priority — it’s people.



“This task should not be taken lightly and counted in the highest regard,” he said.



For Sgt. Maj. DeMickel McGrigg, being selected as one of the Distinguished Members of the AG Corps means a lot.



“This one is special. This is quite an honor and privilege,” McGrigg said. “Taking care of people is our business. I have a deep passion for the AG Corps family and will always do my best to ensure that I’m giving 100 percent.”



It was a family affair for McGrigg as his spouse, Kinwana McGrigg, was recognized as AG Spouse of the Year.



“Being selected as the AG Spouse of the Year has truly been a humbling and rewarding acknowledgement,” Kinwana McGrigg said. “For me, this moment is a testament to the Soldiers and military wives I have had the privilege and pleasure of being in community with. To be recognized as a safe space and a soft landing for others to feel a sense of ‘coming home’ to is a deeply sacred honor.”



Kinwana McGrigg had only positive remarks about the AG Corps’ personal influence.



“For almost 30 years, the AG Corps community has been and continues to be an extended family to me and holds a very special place in my heart,” she said. “For me, providing support is my way of simply paying it forward. It is the least I can do.”



The AG Corps dates back to the foundation of the American Army in 1775. Over the course of its history, the AG Corps has become responsible for several critical personnel and administrative support functions that serve to sustain the Army in peace and war. The AG Corps continues to develop new and increasingly efficient ways of providing personnel support to commanders and the Army Family.

