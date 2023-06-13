Army Human Resources Command moves into future with HRC 2030 initiative

Photo By Fonda Bock | Maj. Gen. Thomas Drew, commanding general of U.S. Army Human Resources Command,...... read more read more Photo By Fonda Bock | Maj. Gen. Thomas Drew, commanding general of U.S. Army Human Resources Command, recently addresses Soldiers and staff during a workforce townhall at Fort Knox, Ky. During the town hall Drew provided updates about the HRC 2030 initiative and fielded questions from the workforce. In keeping with its mission of conducting world-class service that enables the Army to deploy, fight and win the nation’s wars, HRC is working to establish a well-trained workforce that is transparent in communication and agile in its responsiveness while remaining customer-centered in supporting the Soldier in each issue, request and interaction. (U.S. Army photo by Fonda Bock, U.S. Army Human Resources Command) see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. – Modernization efforts continue at U.S. Army Human Resources Command as its HRC 2030 initiative moves forward to improve everyday interactions with the command’s valued customer base of more than 4 million people across the Army enterprise including Soldiers, Families, retirees, veterans and civilians.



HRC’s mission is to conduct world-class talent management and lead modernized human resources and data systems initiatives that enables the Army to deploy, fight and win the nation’s wars.



“As we envision HRC in 2030 we must consider the future of the application of technology, our current and future environment, our organizational structure and the needs of the Army,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas Drew, HRC commanding general. “All things considered, as an organization we must transform to best serve the Army and our people.”



Work is underway at HRC to establish a well-trained workforce that is transparent in communication and agile in its responsiveness while remaining customer-centered in supporting the Soldier in each issue, request and interaction. HRC will realize its vision of having a transformative impact on every Soldier’s career and Family life by creating a positive and lifelong connection to the Army through the command’s foundational values of transparency, agility and customer-centered focus.



Creating that lifelong connection for Soldiers, Families, retirees, veterans and civilians, is directly aligned with the Army’s People Strategy, which emphasizes the importance of professionalism, diversity, integration that harmonizes the capabilities of the Total Force, and identifying the talents of its people through data-driven analytics to increase overall readiness.



The implementation of the Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army, or IPPS-A, in late 2022 created a more data rich environment that enabled the HRC 2030 initiative to move forward by improving talent management, which in turn could improve retention rates across the force, Drew said.



Following the launch of IPPS-A, HRC hosted its first Conversation with Industry conference April 26, where senior leaders presented the HRC 2030 initiative to industry partners. The engagement is expected to create the impetus for a collaborative environment that not only allows potential industry partners to shape future proposals on how they might meet the command’s emerging technological requirements, but to also share the latest best practices in the field of human resources and provide cooperative research for improvements.



Other HRC 2030 changes within the command include the merging of readiness, force alignment and leader development functions to create the Force Shaping Directorate and aligning similar functions of officer personnel management and enlisted personnel management into the Talent Alignment and Development Directorate that now has a singular focus on the Soldier no matter the rank to provide individualized customer-centered service. This includes contacting a Soldier for a one-on-one conversation if his or her request cannot be met, which is key to transparency, Drew said.



“If we can’t justify through transparency why we are making a decision, then it is probably not a very good decision,” he said. “In most cases, if you don't want to explain how you developed a course of action or came to a particular conclusion, there is something you are holding back. I do not want that to be what we do here at HRC.”



The scope of HRC’s support is extensive – 1.3 million active, Guardsmen and Reservists, along with some 3 million retirees, veterans and Family members spread across the world. Throughout the lifetime of a Soldier, the command handles all Army personnel services and manages his or her records and data long after the Soldier transitions into civilian life. HRC also services unit talent needs. These touchpoints, or interactions, are governed by Army and Department of Defense policies, and have a direct impact on the impressions its customers have of HRC, the Army and how the service takes care of its own.



“I want Soldiers and Families to understand that we do care about their service and sacrifice to our nation,” Drew said. “I want to show them that this command values that sacrifice.”



For additional information about HRC 2030, contact Maria McClure, Public Affairs Specialist – Engagement Team, U.S. Army Human Resources Command, at 502-613-4211, or by email at maria.i.mcclure.civ@army.mil.