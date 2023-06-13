USS America (LHA 6) Arrives In Brisbane

America Arrives in Brisbane

From USS America Public Affairs



BRISBANE, Australia – The forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier, USS America (LHA 6) with embarked Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) arrived in Brisbane, Australia for a routine port visit, June 20-24.



America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), conducted the routine port visit to strengthen the relationship between the United States and Australia and provide the crew with an opportunity for some rest and relaxation.



“It’s a pleasure to visit Brisbane,” said Capt. Shockey Snyder, America’s commanding officer. “In such a dynamic area of operations, our strong ties and relationships with our Allies improves our combined capabilities and are the cornerstone of a free and open Indo-Pacific. The Sailors and Marines aboard the ship are excited to experience the rich culture, history, and sights the city has to offer.”



Sailors and Marines aboard America had the opportunity to experience the culture with Morale, Welfare, and Recreation sightseeing tours and community relation events.



While in Brisbane, America hosted a media availability and several in-port tours for members of the local community; including local families at Queensland Children’s Hospital.



Sailors and Marines of the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), comprised of amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), amphibious transport dock ships USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and USS New Orleans (LPD 18), along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine integrated operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

