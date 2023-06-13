86 MXS revolutionizes aircraft maintenance with cutting-edge system

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – The 86th Maintenance Squadron is paving the way as the first maintenance squadron within the U.S. Air Force to implement Electronic Jacking and Leveling System.



Designed to streamline maintenance operations, the ELJS drastically reduces the time required to set up and raise aircraft, unlike the previously-used diesel engine-operated system with manual hydraulic jacks. The ELJS employs hydraulic and electrical controls, allowing for the swift, automated lifting of aircraft, and marking a significant advancement in efficiency and safety.



"With the old system, it took a lot of technical expertise to get those seated and ready to go," explained U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Christopher Mattice, 86th MXS repair reclamation noncommissioned officer in charge. "With the new system, it's easier and faster."



Traditionally, the previous process of setting up and lifting an aircraft demanded a team of seven people and approximately nine hours to complete. The new jack has transformed this time-consuming ordeal, allowing a team of just two people to raise an aircraft in a mere 30 minutes. This significant reduction in manpower and time obligations enhances both operational efficiency and substantial cost savings.



"The use of this equipment is crucial in maintaining our mission here at the 86th Airlift Wing," emphasized Mattice. "We have important taskings that we undertake as a maintenance squadron, which help preserve peace, fulfill our mission and uphold our values."



The 86th MXS was chosen to develop the use of these new jacks because their mission operations allowed them the time to test out the new equipment while also maintaining the aircraft on the flightline.



"I believe this will impact us by making everything quicker and safer,” said Senior Airman Norris King, 86th MXS crew chief. “It's going to be an easier process to get the aircraft back into the air."



As the 86th MXS continues to employ the ELJS, the benefits of increased efficiency, reduced workload and enhanced safety will solidify the squadron’s status as an indispensable asset. Ultimately maintaining the mission of ensuring the Global Gateway can continue to provide support to their partners and project combat power throughout the theater.

Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 06.26.2023 Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 86 MXS revolutionizes aircraft maintenance with cutting-edge system, by SrA Isaac Olivera