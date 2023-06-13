Following Footsteps

Returning from Fleet Week New York 2023, Lt. Cmdr. Chris Coates, the admin officer aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), was busy with the chaos that comes after such an intense week.

The afternoon of Wasp’s return, the bell rang across the ship, its sound consuming the importance of all else and indicating that an admiral was crossing the quarterdeck. Forklifts drove back and forth, beeping with their loads. The disembarking Marines shouted, excited to be going home. Meanwhile, Coates was still hard at work, preparing Wasp for a flawless change of command ceremony for Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic. It was in the midst of chaos that Coates caught a familiar face out of the corner of his eye.

During the summer, midshipmen from the Naval Academy are assigned to ships across the waterfronts to gain experience before they are sent to the fleet. Emily Coates, midshipman first class, was assigned to Wasp with only a day’s notice. Since the ship had been out to sea at the time, she decided that she might as well just surprise her dad.

“I didn’t know what she was doing here at first,” Chris Coates said. “That day was a whirlwind with everything going on, and then she walked on. It was exciting.”

With three daughters and nearly 27 years in the Navy under his belt, Chris Coates said he never wanted to push his kids but always hoped they would consider the military as a potential path. The most important thing to him was ensuring his kids got an education, and the Naval Academy offered exactly that for his middle daughter.

“I’m already happy with where she’s at because she’s getting an education,” Chris Coates said, expressing his pride in his daughter. “I mean, that’s one of the biggest things for me. When I had kids, I wanted them to have it better than I did. I wanted to make sure they were set up to have that college education. Whatever she accomplishes over this is going to be icing on the cake.”

All Emily Coates has ever known was the Navy life. She moved across the world with her father and family, traveling to Italy and Japan. Growing up, she watched her dad go on deployments and deal with the day to day load that comes with the military. It was not until she was older, though, that she would consider making the decision to join.

“I wanted to be a teacher up until freshman or sophomore year of high school,” Emily Coates said. “Then my sister sat down with my best friend’s dad who’s the Blue and Gold Officer; which they interview you, and that helps you get into the academy. Having that connection and just listening to that conversation sparked my interest. From there, I did a couple of programs at the school and decided that it was the right place for me.”

Since being accepted to the Naval Academy, Emily Coates has joined a multitude of programs, including cheerleading and public affairs. Now that she is going to be entering her senior year at the Academy, she is been considering what she wants to do when she graduates. While she said she is pulled towards intelligence officer, her interest in the Navy lies mainly among the people in it.

“I’m just hoping to affect people positively as much as I can,” Emily Coates said. “I want to do my best to make an impact on the people and the Navy overall.”

Following in the footsteps of family can be a difficult path, but following in their footsteps does not mean walking in their shadow. As Emily Coates gains her sea legs, Chris Coates can stand steady, knowing he can be proud of the things his daughter chooses to do as the Naval Academy helps pave the way to her future.

Getting the opportunity to serve on the same ship as her father is an experience neither Emily Coates nor Chris Coates will forget, as it combines their unique, individual experiences, tying them together through not only blood, but now service.

