4th Infantry Division, NATO Allies demonstrate solidarity during Estonia Victory Day parade

VILJANDI, Estonia – Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) supporting the 4th Infantry Division and NATO allies, convened in Viljandi to celebrate Estonian Victory Day, honoring the nation's resilience and unity, June 23. The event showcased the solidarity among member countries and their commitment to peace and security.



The Victory Day Parade is an annual event that commemorates Estonia's triumph in the War of Independence, and serves as a testament to the nation's spirit. The parade not only celebrated Estonia's independence but also emphasized the nation's enduring commitment to ensuring the collective security of the Baltic region and the steadfastness of the NATO alliance.



Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment “Red Currahee”, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 4th Infantry Division, participated in the parade by marching side-by-side with their NATO allies demonstrating the enduring solidarity between the countries.



“For our operations here, we are here to reassure our allies and partners and deter aggression, and part of that deterrence is having a combat credible force here in Estonia partnering with the Estonians, forward,” said Lt. Col. Eric Evans, the commander of the 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment.



He added that such operations demonstrate the will of the American people and the will of NATO.



Lt. Col. Evans emphasized the integration between the U.S. forces and their Estonian counterparts, highlighting shared activities such as eating, working out, and training together. They also engage in team-building exercises through sports like soccer, volleyball, and basketball.



Evans noted that they take pride in the cooperation they have achieved with Estonian units, emphasizing their view of themselves as enduring partners of the Estonian Defense Forces .



“It’s been great in my personal experience, being out here and ensuring our allies, just so they know we are here to protect them,” Spc. David Rees, a Red Currahee BGM 71-TOW anti-tank missile truck driver. “It’s also been great to kind of showcase what kind of weapons systems we have so they can feel safer.”



To end the parade, representatives from each province met the president to light a torch, symbolizing the continuing commitment to the country.

