USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailor Serves TAD on USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

Pittsburgh, Pa., Native serves aboard USS Robert Smalls while Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

Commander, Task Force 70

Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack

Friday, June 23, 2023

SOUTH CHINA SEA – A Pittsburgh, Pa., native and 2015 Jeannette Senior High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the Ticonderoga-class-guided-missile cruiser, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62).

Petty Officer First Class Sherrai Lewis is an Information Systems Technician, or IT, assigned to the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), serving temporarily aboard USS Robert Smalls, forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

Information Systems Technicians manage communication operations and networks aboard Navy vessels, and play a vital role in everything from electronic mail systems to special intelligence and information warfare systems.

“As an Information Systems Technician, we have a range of responsibilities, said Lewis. “But ultimately we are responsible for the upkeep and administration of a majority of communications on and off ship.”

In addition, ITs perform network system administration and security, maintenance and training, and operate global satellite telecommunications systems.

“I love being an IT, said Lewis. “The best part of being an IT is the satisfaction of solving an issue. No matter the impact of the issue there is nothing like the feeling of finally finding the answer, and being able to then explain or educate someone else on what you found. A lot of our work consists of reading and understanding the flow of data, but sometimes issues can take anywhere from 3 minute to 3 months to resolve completely.”

Petty Officer 1st Class Lewis’s decision to choose the IT rate was not by happenchance but influenced by her upbringing.

“I chose IT because I have been working on computers since I was young, said Lewis. “While living with my grandmother and my great grandmother, there were times when they couldn’t figure things out or didn’t understand how to execute specific actions on the computer. They’d call me over, and it would take about 30-45 seconds before I completed the task they were asking for. I also had a background with Windows, and have always been overly detailed and concise in projects. So naturally, I chose IT.”

Throughout her Navy career, Petty Officer 1st Class Lewis has been a hard charger in every facet of her profession, so much so that she was chosen by her parent command, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), to come aboard USS Robert Smalls (CG 62).

“I am currently TAD [temporary assignment duty] on the USS Robert Smalls as a Tech Assist,” said Lewis. “My chain of command hand selected myself and a fellow IT1 to fly onboard to aid the Robert Smalls’ team in the restoration and repair of their COMMS capabilities as well as their LAN onboard. I am the SYSAD Specialist and he is the COMMS Specialist. My job is to assist and train the team, but also learn more about the COMMS side of IT.”

Petty Officer 1st Class Lewis’s hard work has not gone unnoticed as she has been awarded a slew of awards throughout her short tenure in the Navy.

“I have three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, three Flag Letter of Commendations, a few Letters of Appreciation from various associations, two Good Conduct Medals, a Meritorious Unit Medal, a Humanitarian Service Medal and we [USS Ronald Reagan] were just awarded the Battle E,” said Lewis. “I am qualified Information Warfare, Surface Warfare, and Air Warfare. I am qualified Information Systems Watch Officer, and working on Communication Watch Officer.”

Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.







230617-N-QF023-1119

SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 17, 2023) Information Systems Technician 1st Class Sherrai Lewis, from Pittsburgh, Pa., poses for a picture in the IT office aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the South China Sea, June 17. Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 06.24.2023 00:41 Story ID: 447911 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailor Serves TAD on USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), by PO2 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.