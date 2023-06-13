A Beacon of Service: U.S. Navy Sailors Help Illuminate Okinawa’s Peace Memorial Park

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum | ITOMAN, Japan (June 22, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors from Commander, Fleet Activities...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum | ITOMAN, Japan (June 22, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors from Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) and tenant command personnel, pose with Japanese volunteers for a group photograph before setting up candles at the Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, Okinawa, Japan, June 22, 2023. The candle lighting was held on the eve of Okinawa Memorial Day, a prefectural holiday honoring those who died during the 1945 Battle of Okinawa. Peace Memorial Park is built on Mabuni Hill, the location of the end of the battle and the current site of memorial walls naming the more than 200,000 dead from all involved nations. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum) see less | View Image Page

ITOMAN, Japan (June 23, 2023) — In a poignant display of unity and remembrance, over 30 U.S. Navy Sailors teamed up with local volunteers to arrange thousands of candles at the Okinawa Peace Memorial Park on the eve of Okinawa Memorial Day. This symbolic act commemorates the hundreds of thousands of Japanese and American lives lost in the Battle of Okinawa, recognized as the deadliest battle in the Pacific War. Peace Memorial Park is built on Mabuni Hill, the location of the end of the battle and the current site of memorial walls naming the more than 200,000 dead from all involved nations.



Now in its twelfth year, the "Light the Lights for Peace" initiative, led by the non-profit organization, Bankoku Shinryo-No-Kai, aims to fill the park with the glow of candlelight. At its core, the organization aims to share an international appeal for peace, emphasizing the importance of sharing this critical message with the world's younger generations. Each year, in line with this mission, the U.S. Navy is extended an exclusive invitation to participate, reflecting a partnership of many years.



U.S. Navy Sailors from Fleet Activities Okinawa, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Patrol Squadron Sixteen, Tactical Operations Center, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion, and Commander Navy Region Japan White Beach Fire and Emergency Services volunteered in the typical Okinawan summer heat and humidity. American servicemembers, alongside Japanese college students, also exchanged language and culture. In a key moment, American and Japanese volunteers worked together to spell out peace in Japanese, 平和 (pronounced hei-wa), in a meters-long candle display.



"It’s a profound honor for the U.S. Navy to be invited from year to year," said Capt. Patrick Dziekan, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO). "The deep respect the Navy has for Okinawa is reflected here today. It’s remarkable to see our nations come together and work towards the common goal of sharing peace.”



For many of the participating Sailors, the event held significant personal meaning. CFAO Staff Judge Advocate Lt. Terence Grado shared, "Volunteering today to honor those who fought and died in the Battle of Okinawa put my own military service in perspective. It helped me better connect with Okinawa and its people, and served as a somber reminder on the severity of war.”



According to Dziekan, “This collaboration signifies more than a single act of remembrance; it embodies the joint commitment to fostering peace throughout the Indo-Pacific. Each candle in the Peace Memorial Park stands as a testament that unity and understanding are the cornerstones of lasting peace.”