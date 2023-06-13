Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAA tour DM

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – The Desert Lightning Team hosted a tour for 19 USAA senior executives at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, June 22, 2023.
    The tour provided the executives insight into what our Airmen do every day.
    “A lot of our senior executives don’t have military backgrounds, " said Rory Wicks, USAA military affairs regional director for the west region. “We want to familiarize them with the community here, so that we can better identify with and help our members.”
    During the visit they learned about the mission of DM, aircraft and the airfield. They also enjoyed lunch at Fast BRRReak and visited the dorms.
    “I want people to see Davis-Monthan as a part of the community,” said Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander. “I want to be a vested partner.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 18:36
    Story ID: 447898
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAA tour DM, by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tour
    community
    base tour
    USAA
    DM
    Desert Lightning Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT