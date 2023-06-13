NAVSUP FLCSD Leadership Offsite Strengthens Commitment to Professional Development

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego recently held its biannual leadership offsite, convening department heads, deputies, and supervisors from both metropolitan San Diego and its Over-the-Horizon sites in California and Nevada for training and a series of discussions focused on enhancing organizational effectiveness, on May 31 and June 1, 2023.



"The leadership offsite provides a platform for our supervisors to exchange ideas and deepen their understanding of our organization's core values," said Capt. Cory Schemm, commanding officer, NAVSUP FLCSD, during his opening remarks.



Along with opening the event, Capt. Schemm provided an overview of the transformational Get Real, Get Better initiative and how it will improve how we support our mission partners and care for our people.



Approximately 100 military and civilian attendees spent two days reflecting on several important concerns, including the organization's plans to roll out Get Real, Get Better training and improvements, and best business practices in recruitment and personnel management. A vital component of the event was Civil Treatment training, conducted by the NAVSUP HQ Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) team, and, in keeping with the criticality of this subject, a full day was accorded for what proved to be excellent scenario-based training and discussion.



The goal was to cultivate a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion within the organization, emphasizing the importance of promoting respectful interactions and maintaining a discrimination-free workplace. Engaging activities and thought-provoking discussions equipped leaders with the necessary tools to foster a supportive and harmonious work environment. Such initiatives exemplify NAVSUP FLCSD's commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and ensuring the well-being of its workforce.



By providing them with the information and knowledge sharing afforded by this event, we hope they leave with the tools and information they need to lead their teams more effectively," said Andrew Benson, NAVSUP FLCSD Executive Director.



During the offsite, staffing, policy, and organizational processes were also key focus areas. Participants engaged in comprehensive, lively dialog, exploring the many complex processes supervisors are responsible for. These proactive discussions highlighted how NAVSUP FLCSD ensures its leadership team prepares to navigate dynamic and complex environments.



"Our overarching goal is to continue to provide world-class logistics support to the fleet and regional mission partners while nurturing a harmonious work environment for all of our employees," noted Schemm. "By investing in their professional development, we are investing in the future success of our entire organization and, ultimately, our mission partners."

This offsite was an ongoing journey to help shape our leaders into proactive and skilled professionals.



Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego is one of eight FLCs under Commander NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics, and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom

