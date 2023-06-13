Airmen at Vandenberg donate over 300 lbs of pet food and supplies to Santa Barbara County animal shelters

Courtesy Photo | Cheese and peanut butter was spread over baggies so TOP DOGs could safely “paint”...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cheese and peanut butter was spread over baggies so TOP DOGs could safely “paint” their own canvas artwork at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California June 15. see less | View Image Page

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, California — On June 15, 2023, members of the 576th Flight Test Squadron came together to donate pet food and supplies to local animal shelters. The event, known as “TOP DOG,” was a huge success, with over 35 attendees and more than 300 pounds of pet food, pet toys and cleaning supplies donated.



TOP DOG was organized by Shayna Cannaday, 576 FLTS executive assistant, who was thrilled with the turnout and the generosity of the squadron members. "We wanted to do something to give back to the community, and we know that local animal shelters are always in need of supplies," said Cannaday. "We were blown away by the amount of donations we received, and we know these supplies will make a real difference in the lives of the animals in our community."



Attendees and their pets took part in various activities during the event, including a pet photobooth, dog canvas painting, a BBQ lunch and a doggy pool so the pups could cool off!



All donations were provided to Santa Barbara County Animal Services, with shelter locations in Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Santa Barbara. Pamphlets with adoptable animal profiles were also available during the event to inspire attendees to adopt a new pet from these shelters, many of which are overcrowded.



"We’re proud to be a part of this base and this community, and we’re committed to giving back in any way we can," said Lt Col. Tony Santino, 576 FLTS commander. "We hope our donations will encourage others to get involved and make a difference in the lives of animals in need."



The 576 FTS plans to expand the TOP DOG event and repeat it on an annual basis. Their goal is to build a recurring opportunity for all families and pet lovers at Vandenberg to come together, connect with the local community and contribute to an important cause.



For more information about the 576 FLTS please contact Sheri Pruitt at 805-605-1733.



For more information about Santa Barbara County Animal Services and to view adoptable pet profiles, visit SBCAnimalServices.org.