Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen at Vandenberg donate over 300 lbs of pet food and supplies to Santa Barbara County animal shelters

    TOP DOG canvas painting 2

    Courtesy Photo | Cheese and peanut butter was spread over baggies so TOP DOGs could safely “paint”...... read more read more

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Courtesy Story

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, California — On June 15, 2023, members of the 576th Flight Test Squadron came together to donate pet food and supplies to local animal shelters. The event, known as “TOP DOG,” was a huge success, with over 35 attendees and more than 300 pounds of pet food, pet toys and cleaning supplies donated.

    TOP DOG was organized by Shayna Cannaday, 576 FLTS executive assistant, who was thrilled with the turnout and the generosity of the squadron members. "We wanted to do something to give back to the community, and we know that local animal shelters are always in need of supplies," said Cannaday. "We were blown away by the amount of donations we received, and we know these supplies will make a real difference in the lives of the animals in our community."

    Attendees and their pets took part in various activities during the event, including a pet photobooth, dog canvas painting, a BBQ lunch and a doggy pool so the pups could cool off!

    All donations were provided to Santa Barbara County Animal Services, with shelter locations in Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Santa Barbara. Pamphlets with adoptable animal profiles were also available during the event to inspire attendees to adopt a new pet from these shelters, many of which are overcrowded.

    "We’re proud to be a part of this base and this community, and we’re committed to giving back in any way we can," said Lt Col. Tony Santino, 576 FLTS commander. "We hope our donations will encourage others to get involved and make a difference in the lives of animals in need."

    The 576 FTS plans to expand the TOP DOG event and repeat it on an annual basis. Their goal is to build a recurring opportunity for all families and pet lovers at Vandenberg to come together, connect with the local community and contribute to an important cause.

    For more information about the 576 FLTS please contact Sheri Pruitt at 805-605-1733.

    For more information about Santa Barbara County Animal Services and to view adoptable pet profiles, visit SBCAnimalServices.org.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 17:29
    Story ID: 447893
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen at Vandenberg donate over 300 lbs of pet food and supplies to Santa Barbara County animal shelters, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    576th Flight Test Squadron sponsor TOP DOG
    Lt. Col. Santino TOP DOG
    TOP DOG donations
    TOP DOG Pamphlets
    TOP DOG canvas painting 1
    TOP DOG canvas painting 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    TOP DOG
    California
    576th Flight Test Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT