Why I Stay Blue: Staff Sgt. Douglas Gerrity

Staff Sgt. Douglas Gerrity, 58th Airlift Squadron loadmaster instructor, chose to reenlist for another four years to continue his education in health science and achieve his dream of commissioning as a physical therapist.



Gerrity started his Air Force career in 2017 after signing a six-year contract for the loadmaster career.



“I ultimately joined because I wanted to fulfill a higher calling and be a part of something bigger than myself,” he said.



Gerrity’s duties right now lie within the 58th AS as a loadmaster instructor. He shared that his motivation to serve is being a part of an Airman’s journey.



“A loadmaster's duties include mathematically pre planning the correct placement of the load on the airplane, providing passenger comfort and safety, and securing cargo,” he said. “Additionally, as a formal training unit instructor, our core mission is to train student loadmasters on the C-17 Globemaster III to include knowledge of aircraft systems, cargo restraint calculation and cargo loading systems.”



“As a formal training unit instructor, I can see tangible progress in students throughout each training flight,” he said. “It motivates me to help other Airmen become better and reach their goals of becoming an operational loadmaster.”

