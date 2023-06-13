SOUTHCOM Commander Visits Dominican Republic

Courtesy Photo | SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (June 21, 2023) -- The commander of U.S. Southern...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (June 21, 2023) -- The commander of U.S. Southern Command, Army Gen. Laura Richardson, meets with Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader to reaffirm the U.S.-Dominican security partnership. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Dominican Republic) see less | View Image Page

The commander of U.S. Southern Command, Army Gen. Laura Richardson, visited Dominican Republic June 21-22, meeting with Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader and military leaders to discuss security cooperation.



The general also visited the Fuerzas Comando 2023 multinational exercise and Special Operations skills competition being held in the country and took part in the exercise’s closing ceremony.



On June 21, Richardson met with the Dominican Republic’s Minister of Defense, Lt. Gen. Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa, and senior military leaders to discuss strengthening the longstanding U.S.-Dominican security partnership.



Later on the 21st, Richardson met with President Abinader and senior military leaders. Both leaders discussed regional security and reaffirmed cooperation between both nations’ militaries.



On June 22, Richardson joined President Abinader, Lt. Gen. Morfa and other dignitaries for the closing ceremony of Fuerzas Comando 2023, the annual SOUTHCOM-sponsored military exercise and skills competition between military and police Special Operations teams from the Western Hemisphere.



"This competition is tough, and you all represent the ‘best of the best’ of the Special Operations in the Western Hemisphere. Winning here is no easy task,” said Richardson. "Each of you here today should feel a great sense of pride not only for your service and your nation, but also for your continued contributions to Team Democracy.”