Joint Task Force-Guantanamo Change of Command

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Scott Hiipakka relinquished command of Joint Task Force Guantanamo (JTF-GTMO) to U.S. Army Colonel Matthew Jemmott, during a ceremony Jun. 20, 2023, at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay.



The ceremony was presided over by the Military Deputy Commander for U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Alvin Holsey.



“It has been an absolute privilege to have served as the Commander of this JTF. As the last general officer to serve in this position, and as a proud member of the National Guard, I’m honored to have been afforded this opportunity. I’m grateful to the Warfighters that I’ve served with and wish Col. Jemmott the best as he assumes command of JTF-GTMO,” said Brig. Gen. Hiipakka.



“Words can barely express how honored I am to be entrusted with this responsibility. The JTF team takes on a difficult mission with constant professionalism, and it’s a privilege to be able to support them. My wife and I have had the pleasure of living in this close-knit community for some time and we’re excited to strengthen our bonds with the Naval Station while continuing the honorable duty the JTF is called to perform,” said Col. Jemmott.



Col. Jemmott’s previous assignments at JTF-GTMO includes service as the 525th Military Police Battalion Operations Officer and as the Joint Detention Group (JDG) Operations Officer. He has also served for the last year as the JDG Commander and JTF-GTMO Deputy Commander.



He is the 19th commander of JTF-GTMO, and the first Army Colonel to lead the organization.