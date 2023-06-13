New Operations Group Commander takes the reins

Photo By Lauren Kelly | Col. Douglas E. Gullion accepts the guidon from Col. Brian S. Davis, 507th Air...... read more read more Photo By Lauren Kelly | Col. Douglas E. Gullion accepts the guidon from Col. Brian S. Davis, 507th Air Refueling Wing commander, as Gullion assumed command of the 507th Operations Group at an Assumption of Command ceremony Dec. 6, 2014 at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Gleason) see less | View Image Page

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. -- Colonel Douglas E. Gullion assumed command of the 507th Operations Group at an Assumption of Command ceremony here Dec. 6.



Gullion oversees 465th Air Refueling Squadron, the 507th Operations Support Flight, 730th Air Mobility Training Squadron (Altus) and the 1st Aviation Standards Flight (Oklahoma City).



The ceremony opened with the arrival of the official party, Col. Brian S. Davis, 507th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Col. Gullion.



Col. Davis spoke of how grateful he is to have Gullion join the wing.



"Welcome to the team. I'm confident that you will be a great fit as the new OG commander."



Gullion assumed command with the passing of the guidon and expressed his excitement to take command of the 507th OG.



Colonel Gullion began his Air Force Reserve career in 1987 as a pilot and in 1989 he arrived at the 72nd Air Refueling Squadron at Grissom AFB, Ind.. He held many positions during his 25 year tour at Grissom including squadron commander for two squadrons before his transition to Tinker AFB.



"It has been such a joy to work in command positions," Gullion said. "We're going to get things done and we're going to have fun doing it."



Gullion received his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering Technology in 1983 from Purdue University and in 2011 he received his Master of Science Degree in Aeronautical Sciences from Embry-Riddle University.



He thanked Col. Davis for the opportunity to lead the 507th Operations Group, and explained the importance of job satisfaction.



(Story written by By Staff Sgt. Lauren Gleason)