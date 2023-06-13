Operations group hosts wing Family Day 2015

Courtesy Photo | A view under the hood of a 1988 Mazda RX-7 of the 507th Air Refueling Wing's Family...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A view under the hood of a 1988 Mazda RX-7 of the 507th Air Refueling Wing's Family Day Car Show Sept. 12, 2015 at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. The RX-7 took first place in the competition, belonging to Staff Sgt. Mark Peralta of the 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Taylor) see less | View Image Page

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. -- The 507th Operations Group hosted the annual 507th Air Refueling Wing Family Day and car show September 12th in Hangar 1030 here.



Capt. Ed Burnet, a pilot in the 465th Air Refueling Squadron, said the day's events were entertaining for all ages and a great way for members to relax with their families and co-workers.



"I think we really put together a nice family day this year," said Burnet. "There was something fun for everyone to do."



Staff Sgt. Sarah Haggard, Development and Training flight program manager, said her Airmen enjoyed the static aircraft displays.



"Being able to view a KC-135 was really neat because it gave the development and training flight members the chance to see our mission first hand," said Haggard. "Some were even inspired to earn their degree in order to be eligible for pilot training."



According to Senior Airman Eflidis Kokovidis, a crew chief with the 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and car show organizer, a change this year was opening the contest to trucks and motorcycles. He said that as long as it had wheels, it could be in the show.



Kokovidis said the car show was a success, and first place in the motorcycle category went to Tech. Sgt. Ronald Delay, owner of a 2005 Harley Davidson Road King, and for the car category, Staff Sgt. Mark Peralta took first place with his 1988 Mazda RX-7.



The day's events included performances by RPM, a rock cover band from Tulsa, static aircraft displays featuring a C-17 Globemaster, a KC-135 Stratotanker, and a civil air patrol Cessna 172 Skyhawk, along with two bounce houses, fire truck tour, ambulance tour, security forces jail house, face painting, snow-cones, beverages and t-shirts for sale.