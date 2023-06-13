Intelligence Center of Excellence welcomes new senior enlisted advisor

Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Townsend, incoming senior enlisted advisor for the U.S. Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Townsend, incoming senior enlisted advisor for the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and 15th Military Intelligence Corps command sergeant major, addresses attendees during the change of responsibility ceremony on Brown Parade Field at Fort Huachuca, Arizona (photo by Sgt. Craig Jensen). see less | View Image Page

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. — The U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence held its change of responsibility for the Military Intelligence Corps senior enlisted advisor at Brown Parade Field June 23. Command Sgt. Maj. Tammy Everette relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Townsend.



Maj. Gen. Tony Hale, USAICoE and Fort Huachuca commanding general, presided over the ceremony. He remarked that the primary responsibilities of a command sergeant major are to extend command influence and help commanders "see the organization," and while commanders typically move with decisive effort, CSMs move to the areas with the most risk or anticipated friction and use influence to resolve issues.



“Throughout her time at USAICOE, CSM Everette has done just that,” Hale said. “She has mentored countless Soldiers across the MI Corps and the Army. CSM Everette spearheaded the training and education modernization of our noncommissioned officer corps to fight and win in multidomain operations in support of large-scale combat operations.”



Hale said that most importantly, Everette had enabled Soldiers to be more like her.



“She is the perfect example of how to place people first in all we do,” Hale said. “Tammy, I can confidently say that you embody all my objectives and that each of us are better for having served alongside you.”



Everette said this assignment has been the highlight of her career thus far because of the hard work and dedication of those she worked alongside.



“You show up every day, for the Soldiers, to make a difference in our community and our Army,” Everette said. “Thank you for what you’ve done and thank you for what you will continue to do for Fort Huachuca, southeastern Arizona, and the Army.”



Everette will be the next Commandant for the Noncommissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence at Fort Bliss, Texas.



Assuming responsibility as USAICoE and Fort Huachuca’s highest enlisted Soldier, Townsend will be the 15th Military Intelligence Corps command sergeant major.



“All of the support that I have received in the last few weeks of getting ready for this, it’s been incredible,” Townsend said. “Most importantly today, we are here to recognize and say thank you to CSM Tammy Everette … you have paved the way and continue to lay tracks on the ground that will last a lifetime. Thank you for being the driver we needed for our Noncommissioned Officer Corps for MI NCOs and now for the entire Noncommissioned Officer Corps for the Army.”