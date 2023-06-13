SECNAV Outlines Naval Education Strategy, Prepares DON to Meet Evolving Warfighting Challenges

Photo By Kristopher Burris | NEWPORT, RI – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro released the Naval Education...... read more read more Photo By Kristopher Burris | NEWPORT, RI – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro released the Naval Education Strategy (NES) during remarks at the U.S. Naval War College change of command ceremony, where Rear Adm. Pete Garvin relieved Rear Adm. Shoshana Chatfield as President. The NES provides guidance to the Department of the Navy to modernize naval education to meet our Nation's security needs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Kristopher Burris/Released) see less | View Image Page

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro released his Naval Education Strategy (NES) today, which provides guidance to modernize naval education to meet our Nation's security needs.



The strategy provides the framework for the Department of the Navy (DON) to deliver more effective, efficient, and integrated naval education to the total force in support of President Biden's national security priorities and the National Defense Strategy (NDS).



“Education is a critical warfighting enabler,” said Secretary Del Toro. “We will continue to strengthen our Department's culture, policies, processes, talent management, and investments to reflect education's key role in force development.”



Secretary Del Toro outlined the NES during remarks at the Naval War College change of command ceremony, where Rear Adm. Peter A. Garvin relieved Rear Adm. Shoshana Chatfield as President.



“Shoshana, I cannot thank you, and your husband, David, enough for your tireless efforts these past four years as you both dedicated your time and energy to supporting our War College family. The War College is a key component to developing our warfighters' intellectual edge to achieve warfighting advantage,” said Secretary Del Toro.



The Naval War College is part of the Naval University System (NUS), which is the primary way that the DON delivers education to its force. Other DON academic degree granting institutions include the United States Naval Academy (USNA), Marine Corps University, Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), and the United States Naval Community College (USNCC).



The Naval Education Enterprise (NEE) consists of the NUS, Naval Reserve Officers' Training Corps, Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps; Flag Officer, General Officer, and executive education programs; Voluntary Education/Tuition Assistance (TA) programs, and other DON-funded scholarship, fellowship, and graduate education programs.



The DON uses a combination of these programs and education delivery methods to form a continuum of learning that addresses the Service's unique requirements, and addresses the dynamic security environment’s complex issues within curricula.



The NES provides a framework to prioritize and invest in these programs and institutions.



“Our naval education institutions are the primary way that we develop our warfighters' intellectual edge to achieve warfighting advantage. We must increase investments in our education institutions and training programs to ensure they fulfill that responsibility,” said Secretary Del Toro.



Sailors, Marines, and DON civilians at all levels are expected to contribute to the Department's culture of continuous learning, embrace opportunities to develop professionally, and seek opportunities to improve our combat readiness, Secretary Del Toro added.



Download the full NES here

https://media.defense.gov/2023/Jun/23/2003246843/-1/-1/0/ASN_MRE_NES_DIGITAL.PDF