STARCOM provides cyber range for first SPAFORGEN unit-specific readiness event

The second iteration of the Celestial Guardian exercise (CG23) marked a significant milestone in the United States Space Force's (USSF) ongoing efforts to strengthen the interoperability of its core specialties: Space, Cyber and Intelligence.



Recently conducted June 5-9 at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, CG23 provided multi-domain operators with a realistic, threat-based exercise environment aimed to integrate and plan across functional mission areas, responding to both current and emerging threats in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment.



Moreover, CG23 marked a significant step forward in advanced training opportunities, with a focus on Space Force Generation (SPAFORGEN) goals for Delta 4 units to further enhance operational effectiveness and readiness. A driving force for operational readiness, SPAFORGEN is how the Space Force presents multi-domain forces to Combatant Commands.



A highlight of CG23 was the involvement of the National Space Test and Training Complex – Cyber (NSTTC-C), which provided cyber range resources for the unit-level training event.



According to U.S. Space Force Capt. Eric Merriss, NSTTC-C Chief, “CG23 was a landmark achievement for the Cyber Range, marking the first time the NSTTC-C supported an event outside of Red Flag or Space Flag, large force exercises.”



The 64th Cyber Squadron took full advantage of the NSTTC-C resources to certify its crew operators, thereby satisfying the SPAFORGEN Advanced Training readiness requirements for 7 of its crew members.



“This event not only contributed to better Cyber Range planning but more deliberate training, forcing NSTTC-C to provide unique environments that deliver specific objectives and outcomes,” Merriss said.



Alongside the training achievements, CG23 also demonstrated the resilience and adaptability of the USSF's operational infrastructure. The NSTTC-C successfully sustained the cyber environments and mitigated 14 live range issues through efficient coordination with multiple agencies. This proactive problem-solving ensured a timely response and effective remedial actions, contributing to the uninterrupted execution of CG23.



"From the NSTTC-C perspective," Merriss said, "SPAFORGEN and advance training objectives will likely become the primary focal point of all planning for future training events on the NSTTC. This first increment is the initial step to refine NSTTC-C planning and Cyber range user preparation."



The key takeaway from this event extends beyond the successful execution of CG23 and leans into the future accomplishment of SPAFORGEN unit-specific training.

