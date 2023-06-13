Seminar encourages self-control, teamwork

Photo By Janecze Wright | Sheila Curtis and Regina Martinez, Child and Youth Services, and Charles Farmer,...... read more read more Photo By Janecze Wright | Sheila Curtis and Regina Martinez, Child and Youth Services, and Charles Farmer, Directorate of Public Works Environmental, team up for a group activity during the annual EEO Professional Development Seminar May 17, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Janecze Wright, Fort Cavazos Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas -- Fort Cavazos employees and staff gathered May 17 at the Community Event Center/Bingo Hall for the annual Equal Employment Office Professional Development Seminar.



The theme for this year’s event was Leadership Strategies: Moving From a Toxic Work Environment to a Work Environment “Built to Achieve,” and the goal was to promote teamwork, support inclusivity and improve the workplace environment.



“The main reason we’re here is to make this environment a better workplace,” said Lt. Col. Gilberto Escobedo, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Cavazos executive officer, as he greeted the audience. “That’s what we’re here for. Free of (hostility), free of harassment.



“Sometimes we need to get a refresher on how to treat everybody with dignity and respect,” he added. “Sometimes we need a reminder about how the world is coming to you. And, we need to treat that with respect.



“I know that this seminar is going to be full of fantastic ideas and great strategies that you can share among each other here,” Escobedo said as he closed. “So, let’s make the most of this opportunity.”



Attendees had the opportunity to break the ice and get to know one another during a game of Diversity Bingo before Mike McMillion, owner of McMillion Group and the event’s keynote speaker, began.



“Who are you?” McMillion asked as he greeted the audience. “What I need you to do today is figure out who you are, what your faults are, what your strengths are.”



McMillion expounded, stating, “This class today is about you; about what you bring to work, about what you bring to your family. It’s you.”



McMillion moved throughout the room and interacted with the 170 employees in attendance as he shared some of his experiences and explained his goal for the seminar.



“What we have to do is change some of the patterns,” he said. “We have a way of looking at people, we have a way of looking at figures, we have a way of looking at situations. There’s a pattern there that is ingrained in your head that you can’t change. My job today is to help you change some of those patterns. To look at life just a little bit different.”



McMillion emphasized that principles, values and moral compass are what drive successful individuals, and in turn, create successful teams.



He added that a successful team requires the ability, experience and expertise of each member.



“Teams that are built to succeed have certain things in common with one another,” he explained. “They have a shared goal and a reason for working together. They are interdependent with one another.”



To emphasize his point, McMillion divided the audience into groups and led them through a series of interactive exercises that challenged their thought processes, promoted dialogue and encouraged teamwork.



He went on to speak about the importance of self-control and behavior, suggesting that a person’s behavior reflects their beliefs.



“You can’t think your way through life, you have to behave your way through life,” McMillion asserted. “Your power lies in your choices.”



At the end of the seminar, McMillion encouraged feedback from the attendees.



Regina Martinez, Child and Youth Services parent and outreach services administrator, conveyed that the event provided insight and an opportunity to interact with her peers.



“The training provided powerful perspective on my own work style and how that impacts my team,” she said. “It was wonderful to meet and spend the day with so many wonderful leaders from across Fort Cavazos. It was not only a great day of training, but also a great networking opportunity.”



After he encouraged the attendees to use their training in their personal and professional lives, McMillion was joined by Escobedo, who thanked him for a job well done and gifted him a Garrison coin.



When asked what he hoped the attendees would take away from the seminar, McMillion replied, “I want the students to take away that the only person that they can change, or control, is themselves. And they can take that and use that in a positive way instead of a negative way.”