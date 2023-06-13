NATO Task Group SNMG2 Concludes FLOTEX-23 With Port Visit to Palma de Mallorca

Palma de Mallorca, Spain - Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) marked the end of a successful Spanish Flotilla Exercise (FLOTEX-23) with a port visit to Palma De Mallorca on 16 June 23.



SNMG2 visited Palma De Mallorca with three task force members, including flagship USS JAMES E. WILLIAMS (DDG 95), ESPS PATIÑO (A 14) and ITS CARABINIERE (F 593). The port visit followed a rigorous fortnight at-sea, where SNMG2 embarked on a joint training exercise with ships from the Spanish Navy as well as other NATO Allied navies, during FLOTEX-23.



FLOTEX-23 is the Spanish Navy’s annual exercise which implements, tests and evaluates the capabilities of the naval force on an operational and tactical level. This year’s exercise provided joint warfare interoperability training in a Crisis Response Operation, in a medium-intensity environment with high-intensity peaks, multi-domain operations and a hybrid-threat fictitious geopolitical scenario.



“This was a tremendous opportunity to train and enhance the capabilities of our own ships as well as those of the Spanish Navy,” said the Commander of SNMG2, U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Scott Sciretta. “Spain is one of our strongest NATO Allies. Their capabilities and support throughout the year increased the task group’s lethality and interoperability. In particular, their advanced air-defense capabilities strongly supported the task group’s primary mission of deterrence and defense in the strategic maritime domain throughout the Mediterranean region. By participating in this robust and dynamic exercise, we were able to support their efforts to increase their maritime lethality.”



As a NATO task group, SNMG2 prioritises its mandate to enhance the collective readiness, responsiveness, deployable readiness, integration and interoperability of its forces. Its focus is on deterrence and defense against all adversaries in the maritime domain, upholding freedom of navigation, securing maritime trade routes and protecting the main lines of communication.



SNMG2 is a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance's solidarity and cohesion afloat. This continuous maritime capability performs a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict.



SNMG2 is one of four Standing Naval Forces that operate under NATO Allied Maritime Command, headquartered in Northwood, United Kingdom.



Story by SNMG2 and Public Affairs Office at MARCOM

