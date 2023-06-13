Celebrating a century of game-changers: USAF honors 100 years of aerial refueling with global flyover events

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla – The United States Air Force invites the American public to join on June 27 to observe flyovers of our air refuelers above communities across the country and around the world, honoring 100 years of aerial refueling excellence.



The flyover will begin with the KC-135 Stratotanker from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, and C-17 Globemaster III from Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina. The route of flight will be visible from landmarks in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. Landmarks and approximate local times are as follows:



11:15 a.m. Cape Coral Bridge – Ft. Meyers, FL

11:30 a.m. Florida State Capital, Tallahassee, FL

11:45 a.m. Key West – Key West, FL

12:20 p.m. Miami Beach – Miami, FL

12:30 p.m. Georgia State Capitol – Atlanta, GA

12:30 p.m. South Palm Beach – South Palm Beach, FL

12:50 p.m. Tidal Cove Beach – Sebastian, FL

1:00 p.m. Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, GA

1:10 p.m. Interstate 4/Hwy 98 Intersection – Lakeland, FL

1:15 p.m. South Carolina Capitol, Columbia, S.C.

1:25 p.m. Skyway Bridge, St. Petersburg, FL

1:40 p.m. Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge – Charleston, S.C.

2:40 p.m. University of Florida Stadium – Gainesville, FL

2:45 p.m. Ocala, FL

3:00 p.m. Busch Gardens, Tampa, FL



With 100 years of experience, today’s U.S. Air Force air refueling capabilities deliver unrivaled rapid global reach for U.S. forces and our Allies and partners through the mobility air forces fleet of KC-46, KC-135 and KC-10 tankers. Aerial refueling serves as a force multiplier, increasing the speed, range, lethality, flexibility, and versatility of combat aircraft. Tankers also carry cargo and passengers, perform aeromedical evacuations, and enable strategic deterrence for the United States.



“Air refueling propels our Nation’s air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential,” said Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander. “It connects our strategic vision with operational reality, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision. Air refueling embodies our resolve to defend freedom and project power, leaving an indelible mark on aviation history.”



Innovation and tenacity, hallmark characteristics of Airmen throughout the service’s history, delivered the game-changing capability, once deemed impossible.



In the continued pursuit of advanced capabilities and increased endurance, U.S. Army Air Service aviators pulled off the impossible on June 27, 1923. On that day, 1st Lt. Virgil Hine and 1st Lt. Frank W. Seifert, flying a DH-4B, passed gasoline through a hose to another DH-4B flying beneath it carrying Capt. Lowell H. Smith and 1st Lt. John P. Richter, accomplishing the first aerial refueling.



One hundred years later, the United States Air Force celebrates these Airmen’s tenacity and innovative will that is still thriving in Airmen’s spirits today.



This critical capability is essential for the Department of Defense’s most vital missions. To remain relevant in the current and future security environments, the Air Force is in the process of recapitalizing its tanker fleet with the ongoing acquisition of the KC-46A and accelerating its pursuit of the next-generation air refueling system (NGAS), announced in March – propelling forward the capability developed and entrusted to Airmen a century ago.



“As we embark on the next 100 years of air refueling, we will continue to strengthen our air mobility excellence,” said Minihan. “We must leverage the remarkable capabilities of air refueling to preserve peace, protect freedom, and bring hope to the world. As Mobility Airmen, we write the next chapter of air refueling.”



Air Mobility Command salutes the visionaries who challenged the status quo of yesteryears while we inspire the next generation of dreamers and out-of-the box thinkers for the challenges ahead.



