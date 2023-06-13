USO pampers spouses for Military Spouse Appreciation Day

Photo By Janecze Wright | Diana Grigsby couldn’t help but smile as Terra Glass, beauty manager at HEB, worked...... read more read more Photo By Janecze Wright | Diana Grigsby couldn’t help but smile as Terra Glass, beauty manager at HEB, worked on her nails during the event May 12, 2023. She shared that getting her nails done was her favorite part of the event. (U.S. Army photo by Janecze Wright, Fort Cavazos Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas -- The Fort Cavazos United Service Organizations aimed to let military spouses know just how much they are valued during a special Military Spouse Appreciation Day event Friday.



The USO was transformed into a wellness center, complete with a meditation room, beauty services provided by the H-E-B Beauty department, gourmet food and drink provided by the H-E-B Kitchen and served by H-E-B volunteers, candle making and aromatherapy, a colorful balloon arch and a professional photographer to capture the festivities; all to provide an extraordinary experience to a group of ladies who truly deserve it.



Heather Kraus, executive Director of USO San Antonio and Fort Cavazos, said the response to the event, which was specifically for active-duty spouses, was overwhelming. All 100 available slots filled within an hour according to Kraus, and there was a waitlist created to try and accommodate every interested spouse. She explained that the organization wanted to do something different this year and that it was the first time doing a spa day with H-E-B.



“We’re doing this event to show spouses how much we appreciate the sacrifices that they are giving every day to their service members and their loved ones,” Kraus said. “We believe, at the USO, that a strong family makes a strong service member. And we know that military spouses often are carrying a large portion of the family duties and all of the things, the logistics behind what keeps the family moving.”



Spouses were treated to expert lash installation and full manicure services, as well as a gourmet lunch that included barbecue sandwiches, veggie cups, mini charcuterie boards and banana pudding for dessert.



They also created custom aromatherapy candles with help from the Wick and Burn Candle Bar.



“I’ve never done anything like this,” said Ana Giangregorio, as Sarah Marroquin, H-E-B beauty partner, skillfully applied her eyelashes. Giangregorio explained that her husband, Spc. Jake Mier-Armijo, 1st Cavalry Division, is on rotation in Germany and caring for her three children leaves no time to do lashes or nails. She expressed that the event was more than what she anticipated.



“I didn’t expect this,” she said. “I thought it was gonna be lunch with a bunch of other moms. I didn’t know I was going to be pampered. This is way better than what I expected. I feel appreciated. It’s really nice seeing an event like this.



“The only thing they’re missing is the daycare for kids,” she teased.



Diana Grigsby couldn’t help but smile as Terra Glass, beauty manager at H-E-B, worked on her nails. She shared that getting her nails done was her favorite part of the event.



“I really appreciate the USO for putting on the event for us military,” she said. “I feel rejuvenated, I feel very relaxed. It’s just a nice opportunity to really focus on being appreciated as a spouse.”



Grigsby has been married for 17 years and her husband, Sgt. 1st Class Jonathon Grigsby, Headquarters and Headquarters Command, III Armored Corps, is set to retire in a couple of years. She explained that she wants to feel connected to other spouses, and expressed gratitude for an event that celebrates military spouses.



“I just really appreciate the time that they’re putting out for us,” she said. “And just to focus on taking care of me.”



Graciela Velazquez, area community coordinator for H-E-B, conveyed that taking care of spouses is what the event was all about. She explained that it is Operation Appreciation’s 10-year anniversary and H-E-B wanted to make an impact with military spouses and the military community.



“We have had a great partnership with the USO following our kitchen events, but this year, we were coming back in person to give back to the military spouses,” she said. “I thought it made sense to go ahead and partner with the USO to be able to have a great space for the spouses to relax and get pampered.”



Velazquez conveyed how important military spouses are to the success of the military and that the event was a way for military spouses to escape the hustle and bustle of military life.



“They support our men and women in Armed Forces every single day, as well as their children,” she said. “They uphold the family and a lot of things that they do go unseen, and we want to be able to recognize them and honor them.”



Spouses went home with reusable H-E-B bags to carry all their goodies, and some lucky winners left with gift bags filled with H-E-B beauty and hair products that were raffled off throughout the day.



Kraus expressed that it makes her heart happy that the USO can give the spouses such a special day.



“The spouse is kind of the glue that holds it all together and makes everything jive and keep moving forward, and most times, we find that spouse doesn’t put themselves first,” she expressed. “So today, we get to allow them to pamper themselves and put themselves first for a few hours.”