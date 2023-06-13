Ceremony honors new military recruits

Photo By Janecze Wright | Students and recruiters pose for a photo at the end of the Military Enlistment...... read more read more Photo By Janecze Wright | Students and recruiters pose for a photo at the end of the Military Enlistment Recognition Program at Shoemaker High School May 10. (U.S. Army photo by Janecze Wright, Fort Cavazos Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

KILLEEN, Texas -- Fort Cavazos leadership, city officials, Killeen Independent School District representatives and esteemed guests joined family and friends at Robert M. Shoemaker High School for the Military Enlistment Recognition Program May 10.



The event recognized 41 KISD students who have decided to join the ranks of the military services after graduation.



The Shoemaker High School JROTC Color Guard opened the ceremony with the posting of the colors, Cadet Commander Catalina Dela Cruz sang the National Anthem and the Killeen High School Choir performed a rousing rendition of “God Bless America.”



Col. Chad R. Foster, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Cavazos commander, opened his address with accolades for the parents, calling them the “most valuable players in this contest.” Foster shared memories of his youth and conveyed that his own mother worked hard to provide an upbringing that laid the foundation for future success.



He also acknowledged the teachers and recruiters who supported the students and helped guide them on their journey to becoming military service members.



“You all have had something to do with this outstanding thing,” Foster declared. “I would like to applaud you myself from this podium and recognize all the things that you have done, and you continue to do to support these young people on their life’s journey. So, thank you.”



Foster went on to say that recruiters’ jobs aren’t the easiest, especially with the task of having to connect with young adults.



“I won’t say you have to make a sales pitch because that’s not what we’re talking about here,” he said. “But what you have to do is paint a picture about military service and the opportunities that it provides, and those opportunities are endless.”



Foster used his experience as an example.



“Who would have thought that a young, dumb kid from Chattanooga, Tennessee, would ever been able to serve as what this amounts to, a city manager and mayor of the greatest installation in the United States military, situated within the greatest community that the world has to offer. Those opportunities and even bigger things are ahead of you,” Foster told the students. “All you have to do is reach out there and get it.”



The audience chuckled as Foster told the students that it didn’t matter which branch they chose, despite his evident bias towards the Army.



Foster conveyed that even with the multitude of opportunities available to service members, he is most grateful for the support.



“The most valuable thing I know I have gotten from my military service is the sense of camaraderie, a sense of belonging,” he said. “You’ll have the greatest support group known to humanity. Your fellow sailors, Marines, Soldiers, Airmen, Coast Guard or whatever you decide to do. They are always going to be there with you.”



As he closed, Foster addressed the students directly.



“These recruiters, with the help of the parents, with the help of the teachers, with the help of this great community specifically, helped you realize the potential you have for obtaining those opportunities.”



Mike Quinn, KISD executive director for secondary schools, delivered closing remarks and reminisced about his experience as an Army cavalry scout.



“At the time, I wasn’t sure what to expect,” he shared. “However, what I took away from my own enlistment was a lifetime of memories, experiences, knowledge and maturity. As a veteran, I became a part of the greatest internal organization in this country.”



“The road ahead of you, it’s not going to be easy,” Quinn told the students. “But watching you tonight, I know you’re up for the challenge. If I can give you one piece of advice, don’t quit.”



Recruiters from the Air Force, Army, Marines, Navy and Army National Guard joined the esteemed guests on stage to announce their perspective recruits.



Four Air Force, eight Marines, five National Guard, 12 Navy and 12 Army recruits lined up to walk the stage.



Foster greeted each student with a firm handshake and draped red, white and blue honor cords representing their enlistments, across their shoulders. Students also received challenge coins, lapel pins, certificates and books, as well encouraging notes from KISD elementary students.



Jeffrey Leggett, an 18-year-old senior at Ellison High School, shared that he wasn’t sure what he was going to do after high school and that he didn’t think college was a good fit for him.



“I just thought about it and my parents were encouraging me to join the military,” he explained. “So, I decided to go to the recruitment office. I had to make a decision about what I’m going to do after school, so the Army was the best choice.”



Jeffrey’s dad Gary Roberts added that he feels his influence played a huge role in his son’s decision and he is very proud of him.



“Don’t cry too much in my life, but the day he ships off, I think I might shed a tear or two, but we’ll see,” he said.