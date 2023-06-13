430th EOD shows 145th FA how to walk during African Lion 23

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ruth McClary | U.S. Army Spc. Ignacias Stennet, a fire control specialist with Bravo Battery, 1st...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Ruth McClary | U.S. Army Spc. Ignacias Stennet, a fire control specialist with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 145th Field Artillery Regiment, carries a 15-pound rock in a protective Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) suit during Exercise African Lion on June 10, 2023. Eighteen nations and approximately 8,000 personnel will participate in African Lion 2023, U.S. Africa Command's largest annual combined, joint exercise that will take place in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia from May 13-June 18, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ruth McClary) see less | View Image Page

TAN TAN, Morocco – Soldiers or Astronauts? Although the suit may look like something from outer space, this is the protective gear worn by the 430th Explosives Ordnance Disposal Company (430th EOD). The 430th EOD shared this gear with Alpha and Bravo Batteries, 1st Battalion, 145th Field Artillery Regiment (1-145th FAR), Utah Army National Guard Soldiers who participated in support of exercise African Lion, June 10, 2023.



Eager to test their limits in the suit, several Alpha and Bravo Battery artillery Soldiers stepped into the EOD world. The first phase was familiarization training, or giving Soldiers an opportunity to feel the weight of the suit.



Once the group had an opportunity to adjust to the suit’s weight, the next step was applying additional stress such as performing jumping jacks, squats and walking 100 meters while holding a 15-pound rock.



“The worst thing is the ventilation,” said U.S. Army Spc. Brad Gingles, a Bravo Battery fire controls specialist. “[It was difficult] trying to get that breeze while breathing in the air that you exhale.”



As some of the artillery Soldiers donned suits, others learned how to work the controls of the EOD robot, exploring areas such as the sergeant major’s sleeping quarters and the battalion’s tactical operations center.



“When you see us using the robot and it looks like we are playing, we really are playing,” said U.S. Army Sgt. 1st. Class Kevin Chancey, an EOD operations sergeant. “But we are also training. It takes precision to pick an item out of someone’s pocket or simply to move an item. That precision is what’s needed when working with an improvised explosive device.”



The training event was spearheaded by U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Brady McDonald, 1-145th FAR’s battalion sergeant major. It was clear that donning a suit was not within his artillery skill set, but he was determined to take advantage of the training opportunity.



A large audience gathered when it was McDonald’s turn to don the protective suit. After making two attempts, including a movement resembling a “burpee,” he decided to throw in the towel. That was enough familiarization for him.



“Getting to see the different aspects the Army provides with handling unexploded ordnances, and then putting the two perspectives together was a win,” said McDonald. “Getting to experience wearing the suit, the Soldiers will have more appreciation for what EOD Soldiers go through. Testing this out in a very low stress environment is just another piece that makes this mission complete.”



African Lion 2023 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual combined, joint exercise that will take place in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia from May 13-June 18, 2023. Eighteen nations and approximately 8,000 personnel will participate.