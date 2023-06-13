PEO EIS holds change of charter ceremony for ARDAP

Photo By Laura Edwards | PEO EIS Program Executive Officer Ross Guckert presents outgoing ARDAP Project Manager...... read more read more Photo By Laura Edwards | PEO EIS Program Executive Officer Ross Guckert presents outgoing ARDAP Project Manager Col. Rob Wolfe with a Soldier at Dawn at the ARDAP Change of Charter Ceremony, June 15 at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. see less | View Image Page

FORT BELVOIR, Virginia - Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems (PEO EIS) held a change of charter ceremony June 15 for its Army Data and Analytics Platforms (ARDAP) project management office. During the ceremony, held on the front lawn at PEO EIS headquarters at Fort Belvoir, outgoing Project Manager Col. Rob Wolfe handed over the reins of leadership to incoming Project Manager Brian Raftery, who recently completed EIS’s Enhanced Command Preparation program.



Ceremony host, Program Executive Officer Ross Guckert, shared some highlights from Wolfe’s 34-year Army career and put particular emphasis on Wolfe’s accomplishments since joining EIS in 2015. His accomplishments, said Guckert, included serving as product manager for the Army Contract Writing System and being hand-picked by the Army Acquisition Executive to lead the Chief of Staff of the Army’s top priority — the Army Leader Dashboard, now known as Army Vantage and part of ARDAP’s Army Data Platform product management office.



Wolfe also will be remembered for maintaining the mission through the COVID-19 pandemic and providing insight into the movement of personnel out of Afghanistan in support of the Joint Staff when the United States withdrew from that country.



In July 2020, Wolfe assumed command of ARDAP — EIS’s data portfolio, which currently includes the Army Data Platform, Army Training Information System, Global Force Information Management and Logistics Information Systems product offices. Overall, the portfolio’s mission is to provide data that enables warfighter mission accomplishment.



Wolfe “did a fantastic job aligning the portfolio with the Army Data Plan,” said Guckert, who also credited Wolfe with being an “Agile Pathfinder” and stepping up to serve as acting deputy program executive officer for a six-month period.



As the new ARDAP project manager, Raftery received Agile and industry training during his two-year Enhanced Command Management program participation. He also held past leadership roles at five other Army PEOs and at ASA(ALT). Before becoming an Army civilian, he served for 21 years on active duty.



“I have full confidence he’s going to hit the ground running,” said Guckert.



A retirement ceremony for Wolfe immediately followed the change of charter ceremony. Both ceremonies can be viewed on PEO EIS’s YouTube channel.