Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECNAV Urges Leaders to Continue Efforts to Foster Culture of Belonging at DEI Summit

    SECNAV Hosts DON Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Summit

    Photo By Chief Petty Officer Shannon Renfroe | Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro hosted a Department of the Navy (DON) Diversity,...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Courtesy Story

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro hosted a Department of the Navy (DON) Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Summit, June 22, with senior DON, Navy, and Marine Corps leaders.

    The goal of the summit was to discuss opportunities and identify action items to promote DEI initiatives and establish a renewed focus on data and evidence-based decision-making.

    “In order to maintain our strategic edge, the Navy and Marine Corps team must operationalize innovative and cohesive initiatives, rooted in DEI’s goals,” said Secretary Del Toro. “We, as a Department, must be deliberate and continue to create a culture of inclusivity, where every person, regardless of their background, feels welcome and valued with an opportunity to succeed. If not, we will fail to see the potential of our people.”

    Throughout the day, the DON DEI Program Office facilitated discussions about DEI initiatives and progress within the Department. Presenters focused on how DEI influences cohesion within the Department and the role leaders play in those efforts. Attendees also discussed how innovation is enhanced by diversity, emphasizing diversity’s connection to a mission ready force. Additionally, leaders discussed how diversity enhances innovation and creativity is highest during collaboration. Frans Johansson, American entrepreneur and author was the keynote speaker.

    During the summit, SECNAV challenged all leaders, at every level, to assess where the DON, the Navy, and the Marine Corps are in achieving a more welcoming and inclusive environment, as well as identifying areas where we can continue to improve.

    “This was a valuable opportunity for our Department of the Navy senior leaders to have a data driven discussion of DEI matters from a readiness and innovation perspective,” said Franklin Parker, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs.

    Off-site attendees included the Assistant Secretaries of the Navy, Commandant of the Marine Corps, the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, and the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 20:17
    Story ID: 447797
    Location: US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Urges Leaders to Continue Efforts to Foster Culture of Belonging at DEI Summit, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    SECNAV Hosts DON Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Summit
    SECNAV Hosts DON Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Summit
    SECNAV Hosts DON Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Summit
    SECNAV Hosts DON Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Summit
    SECNAV Hosts DON Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Summit
    SECNAV Hosts DON Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Summit
    SECNAV Hosts DON Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Summit
    SECNAV Hosts DON Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Summit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    SECNAV
    DEI
    Inclusion
    Equity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT