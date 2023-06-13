JTF-Bravo holds annual change of command ceremony

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy | U.S. Army Col. James Wiese, incoming Joint Task Force-Bravo commander, addresses the...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy | U.S. Army Col. James Wiese, incoming Joint Task Force-Bravo commander, addresses the troop formation following his assumption of command at the JTF-Bravo change of command ceremony June 22, 2023, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. As the task force commander, Wiese will oversee operations, activates and investments in support of the U.S. and partner nations in the Central American region in order to enhance regional security and defend the homeland and national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Col. James Wiese assumed command of Joint Task Force-Bravo during a change of command ceremony June 22, 2023, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras.



Civilian and military leaders from the U.S. Embassy in Tegucigalpa, U.S. Southern Command, and Honduras joined hundreds of Soldiers, Airmen and Marines who gathered to watch Wiese receive command from U.S. Army Col. Phillip Brown, JTF-Bravo's outgoing commander.



U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Alvin Holsey, military deputy commander of U.S. Southern Command, presided over the ceremony, during which he underscored the strategic significance of JTF-Bravo to the region and acknowledged the vast amount of work done by the unit over the past year.



“For 40 years, Joint Task Force-Bravo has been supporting U.S. Southern Command’s strategy by building partnerships, critical partnerships I might add, in Central and South America,” said Holsey. “Phil ensured that the motto of JTF-Bravo, ‘Progress Through Unity,’ is instilled in everything he’s done. He has worked tirelessly to build partnerships.”



Holsey also presented Brown with the Defense Superior Service Medal prior to the start of the ceremony for the task force's accomplishments during Brown’s time in command. Brown departs JTF-Bravo to join the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) as the chief of staff.



Wiese, who comes to JTF-Bravo after serving as the JSOC J-3 (Operations) deputy director, said that he’s proud to get the opportunity to join the legacy here at Soto Cano.



“I look forward to working with you as we take care of the mission, we take care of each other, and we take care of ourselves,” he added.



Speaking to Wiese’s background and experience, Holsey said, “I have no doubt he’s honed his skills and he’s ready to take the helm from Phillip and run with it. You could ask for no better leader who understands the importance of this enduring mission.”



By assuming command of JTF-Bravo, Wiese continues a rich history of the U.S. military’s longest standing joint task force, which dates back to 1983.



JTF-Bravo works to build partnerships with Honduras and other Central American countries to foster security, stability and prosperity for the Americas by conducting a variety of missions.



As a parting comment, the outgoing commander had some final comments.



“I am humbled to have served as your commander over the last year, heart and soul,” said Brown. “While we’ve done incredible missions over the year, it is the people I treasure. Your lives, your families, your story, your commitment to the greatest Nation in the world, are all humbling reminders that no matter the strife at home and abroad, we have brave women and men that seek to serve a greater purpose, and for us in JTF-B, it’s all around us every day.”