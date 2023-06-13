Military Intelligence Hall of Fame welcomes four new members

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. — The U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence inducted four new members into the Military Intelligence Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Fitch Auditorium June 22.



Maj. Gen. Tony R. Hale, USAICoE and Fort Huachuca commanding general, hosted the ceremony as the 14th Chief of Military Intelligence.



“Today we celebrate four outstanding individuals who significantly contributed to the legacy of the Military Intelligence Corps,” Hale said. “I am honored to recognize your hard work and welcome you all into the Military Intelligence Hall of Fame alongside the 284 other great MI professionals who have been inducted since our Military Intelligence Corps was formed.”



The class of 2023 includes:

• Elizebeth Friedman was a cryptographer for the Army, Navy, Coast Guard, and Treasury Department for 30 years. During World War I, working side-by-side with her husband, William Friedman (Hall of Fame Class of 1988), Friedman helped establish complex techniques used in the U.S. wartime codebreaking effort. In the Prohibition era, her skills helped the Coast Guard prosecute hundreds of rum runners/smugglers. Finally, she helped identify German espionage networks across the Southern hemisphere and in the United States during World War II. Although less well known than her husband’s, her considerable skills contributed to United States security from both domestic and foreign threats.

• Col. Richard Halbleib held key assignments within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization headquarters, the office of the Deputy Chief of Staff G-2 in the Pentagon and in the National Security Agency (NSA). He was the first to leverage the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System in support of combat operations, resulting in the successful deep strikes against Iraqi armor forces during Operation Desert Storm. He used his experiences in Iraq to improve intelligence training, doctrine, and operational support throughout the 1990s. After retiring in 2001 as the NSA’s national cryptologic doctrine office director, he served another 19years as a civilian in that agency.

• Command Sgt. Maj. David Redmon served 35 years in the U.S. Army with assignments as both the command senior enlisted leader/advisor for U.S. Cyber Command and the director’s senior enlisted advisor for the NSA/CSS. He also served as the senior enlisted leader for the Deputy Chief of Staff G-2 in the Pentagon; the Combined Joint Interagency Task Force-435 in Kabul, Afghanistan; U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command; and the 66th MI Brigade in Germany. During his last 10 years in service, he guided the Army in establishing its first cyber brigade and developing the first cyber military occupational specialties. At the Department of Defense level, he oversaw the training and integration of cyber personnel and capabilities into operations at every level.

• Charles (Ed) Losey served 25 years in the U.S. Army and another 18 years as a Department of the Army Civilian. During his civilian career as Director of Force Management for INSCOM from 1999-2017, he guided the transition of U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) to the Modular Force 2020 design while not only fending off threats to reduce civilian and military billets but ensuring personnel increases for the command and its units worldwide. In addition to supporting the introduction of new technologies to the warfighter, he guided INSCOM in standing up theater MI brigades in support of each combatant command, including U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Northern Command, as well as the Land Warfare Information Activity (later the 1st Information Operations Command).



Hale said that intelligence professionals are responsible for providing the warfighter with the shared understanding needed to fight and win our nation’s wars.



“People enable this process, and they are our Army’s most valuable asset. No matter how advanced our technology may become, People are our decisive, competitive, and comparative advantage over our adversaries,” he said. “That is why we require leaders with vision, an innovative spirit, and perseverance, the same traits exhibited by our Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Our newest inductees drove change to meet the challenges of their time. They were and still are the type of leaders we need to fulfill our duty.”



A Hall of Fame luncheon and award ceremony was held at the Thunder Mountain Activity Center following the induction ceremony.



The Lt. Gen. Sidney T. Weinstein Award was presented to Cpt. Brennan R. Abrahamson; the Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rex A. Williams Award was presented to Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shannon N. Thomas; the Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas S. Russell Award was presented to Staff Sgt. Veronica Molina; and the Dorothe K. Matlack Award was presented to Urbon R. Thompson.



To learn more about the Military Intelligence Corps Hall of Fame, visit https://www.ikn.army.mil/apps/MIHOF/Home/HallOfFame.



The Military Intelligence Corps was activated on July 1, 1987, in accordance with the U.S. Army Regimental System. One year later, on July 1, 1988, the Military Intelligence Corps Hall of Fame was formally established. Its purpose is to honor those soldiers and civilians whose exceptional performances have made special contributions to the Military Intelligence profession.



To date, including the Class of 2023, 288 Military Intelligence professionals have been selected for membership in the MI Corps Hall of Fame. Each year, the selection process is deliberate and thorough. Each nomination is judged by a board of active and retired senior officers, warrant officers, noncommissioned officers, and professional civilians. The board's recommendations are presented to the chief of the corps who makes the final selection. The inductees are then added to the Hall of Fame display, located in Alvarado Hall, the headquarters of USAICoE, at Fort Huachuca as a lasting symbol of their legacy within the MI Corps.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 18:36 Story ID: 447788 Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Intelligence Hall of Fame welcomes four new members, by Amy Stork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.