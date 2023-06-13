CASCOM’s Best Warrior/drill sergeant competition to launch Monday

T. Anthony Bell

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Soldiers representing CASCOM elements near and far will gather here for the Best Warrior Competition/Drill Sergeant of the Year event beginning Monday.



The annual four-day battle of skills and wills showcases various aspects Soldier disciplines ranging from essay writing to rifle marksmanship to ruck marching and much more.



“I look forward to this event with much anticipation,” said CASCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Marco A. Torres, who will oversee the occasion. “It will not only measure technical and tactical skills but those intangibles that often are the differences between success and failure.”



The BWC/DSOY is scheduled to kick off during the early morning hours with the Army Combat Fitness Test slated to be held at the Army Sustainment University. Rifle marksmanship at the installation range training complex follows. A land navigation event near the McLaney Drop Zone will cap the first day of activities.



Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills – skills needed to survive in tactical environments – dominate the second day of competition. A board appearance before a panel of senior NCOs, essay event and 12-mile road march on the final two days will round out the competition.



BWC/DSOY is comprised of two separate competitions. The Best Warrior Competition determines the Soldier (paygrade E-4 below) and noncom who will represent CASCOM at the next level of a two-tier competition ending at Department of the Army.



DSOY is restricted to drill sergeants who will earn the right to compete at the next and final level, the Training and Doctrine Command.



Participants in the BWC/DSOY event earned the right to compete by virtue of winning battalion and brigade-level events. They will represent the Ordnance, Quartermaster and Transportation schools as well as ASU and the Soldier Support Institute located at Fort Jackson, S.C.



Last year, a Best Squad competition was held in lieu of a Best Warrior Competition. It emphasized leadership skills in addition to individual skills. It was not included this year.



Those earning the top titles will be announced during an awards ceremony scheduled for Thursday, 10:30 a.m., at Seay Field adjacent to CASCOM headquarters.

