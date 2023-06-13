Deputy Under Secretary of the Army provides advice, guidance to high school graduates

Courtesy Photo | Deputy Under Secretary of the Army Mario Diaz speaks to students at Don Bosco Tech...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Deputy Under Secretary of the Army Mario Diaz speaks to students at Don Bosco Tech High School commencement ceremony on June 3, 2023, in Rosemead, California. He talked to them about the adversity many of them had to conquer to walk across the stage and how that prepares them for the future. (Photo courtesy of Don Bosco Tech High School) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — Beneath sunny California skies earlier this month, Deputy Under Secretary of the Army Mario Diaz spoke to two graduating high school classes from Don Bosco Technical Institute High School on June 3, 2023, and Montebello High School on June 7, 2023 .



He talked to them about the adversity many of them had to conquer to walk across the stage.



“Overcoming the COVID pandemic and the associated life changes that you had to deal with during your high school experience is something that you’ll never forget,” he said. “Both collectively and individually, you were resilient in the face of these challenges and did not let them define your high school experience.”



The obstacles the students faced also helped prepare them for the future, he said.



“This is a significant life lesson that most of us don’t learn until much later in life,” he explained. “To understand that in challenges comes new paths and opportunities. This new path is filled with possibilities, and I can’t wait to see what you’re going to do.”



During his speeches, Diaz touched on the similarities between the current generation and his graduating class of 1986, including the return of the Army slogan “Be All You Can Be.”



“It inspired so many of us, it inspired me, and caused us to look inside ourselves and to push ourselves to be better than we thought we could be,” he said. “The Army brought the slogan back to inspire a new generation. Our generations are linked by the possibilities that slogan offers.”



Addressing the students for the final time, Diaz offered one last piece of advice.



“Regardless of where your career takes you, I would encourage you to find ways to serve that are unique to yourself, he said. “There is nothing more inspiring than seeing someone find their passion and then make a difference doing it.”