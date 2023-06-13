Walter Reed Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Department All Smiles After Passing Rigorous CODA Inspection

By James A. Black

Preparing for CODA

The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) celebrates the recent success of the Navy Postgraduate Dental School’s (NPDS) Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Department (OMSD) in achieving high marks from the Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA).



“We spent between six to eight months gearing up for this inspection and produced close to 900 pages of documentary evidence to support the success and progression of our program,” said Cmdr. (Dr.) Leonel Perez, Jr. who - in addition to supervising the CODA visit - painstakingly organized the team that prepared the department’s voluminous submission.



CODA accredits dental and dental-related programs on behalf of the American Dental Association (ADA) and the U.S. Department of Education, evaluating each institution’s proficiency in five core areas: (1) Institutional Commitment and Program Effectiveness; (2) Program Director and Teaching Staff; (3) Facilities and Resources; (4) Curriculum and Program Duration; and (5) Research and Advanced Dental Education for Residents.



“We have been through the last two CODA visits, and we were able to successfully get accredited without any recommendations or suggestions, which is a grand slam in my book,” said Perez.



The CODA accreditation caps an amazing year for the NPDS, which is enjoying a banner year during its centennial celebration.



“After 100 years of service, the NPDS remains a beacon for outstanding scientific and evidence-based instruction and innovative cost-effective highly productive training programs,” said Capt. Steven Stokes, the dean of NPDS.



Changing Lives with a Smile



Dentistry in general – and oral and maxillofacial surgery in particular – changes lives by restoring smiles and inspiring confidence. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons are the only recognized dental specialists who after completing dental school, are surgically trained in an ADA-accredited hospital-based residency program for a minimum of four years. These surgeons train alongside medical residents in internal medicine, general surgery, and anesthesiology – and spend time in otolaryngology (ear, nose and throat), plastic surgery, emergency medicine and other specialty areas.



Why Dental Health is Essential for Military Readiness



According to the Defense Health Agency, about one in five non-battlefield injuries reported by deployed service members are related to dental problems. Dental fitness is one of eight domains in the Department of Defense's Total Force Fitness framework.



Army Maj. (Dr.) John Combs, an OMSD staff surgeon, enjoys teaching and mentoring students here at Walter Reed, but says there’s nothing quite like restoring a wounded service member’s face after a combat injury.

“Your face is your calling card, it’s your identity, so it’s immensely rewarding to play a part in restoring that soldier or sailor to good health,” said Combs who previously attended the UCLA School of Dentistry. The Colorado native, who recently completed his four-year residency at Walter Reed, joined the Army to make a difference - continuing his family’s rich legacy of military service.



Earlier this year, the Department of Defense ranked Navy Cmdr. (Dr.) Jason Burkes first out of 162 oral maxillofacial surgeons deemed ready for deployment based on his exceptionally high KSAs (Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities). Burkes continues to set the bar high for his teammates here at Walter Reed.



Maxillofacial injuries or facial trauma encompass any injury to the mouth, face, and jaw. In fact, one of the most serious injuries to the face occurs when bones are broken. These fractures may involve the upper or lower jaw, palate, cheekbones, eye sockets or a combination of these bones. These injuries may affect sight and the ability to breath, speak or swallow.



That’s why oral and maxillofacial surgeons are some of the most indispensable specialists, whose skills have implications in treating temporomandibular joint (TMJ) injuries, oral cancer, inserting dental implants, and treating an array of soft tissue challenges.



Whether in the classroom or surgical operatory, Perez, Combs and Burkes drill down on the details to yield the best results for patients. They all know that exceptional results come from exceptional preparation.



