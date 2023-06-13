Moving Down the Field

Courtesy Photo | The CB Training and Assessment in Simulated Conditions (TASC) tool is a plugin for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The CB Training and Assessment in Simulated Conditions (TASC) tool is a plugin for Virtual Reality Tactical Assault Kit (VRTAK) that enables chemical hazards to be simulated in a virtual 3D model (right). Virtual reality headsets and controllers (left) enable personnel to explore a model of a sensitive site with CB threats (right). The CB TASC tool was evaluated as a potential training tool for sensitive site missions. (DTRA JSTO photos) see less | View Image Page

Operation Dragon Spear examines emerging CB tech on multiple fronts.



Operating in an unknown, unexpected, and unanticipated threat environment significantly hinders warfighters’ decision-making abilities. However, with the Department of Defense’s predictive readiness posture and growing chemical and biological (CB) threat detection capabilities, the Joint Force’s improving practical awareness can better understand and mitigate emerging CB threats.



The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Chemical and Biological Technologies Department in its role as the Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO) for Chemical and Biological Defense, an integral component of the Chemical and Biological Defense Program, in collaboration with various intra-agency and industry partners, supported and participated in Operation Dragon Spear, a Research, Development, and Acquisition Experiment (RDAX) at Fort Story, Virginia.



An RDAX exhibits a more thorough understanding of operator needs in unknown, unexpected, or unanticipated CB-contested environments. This event brings DoD and industry technology developers together to receive feedback on form, fit, and function of emerging capability concepts, models, prototypes, and maturing CB research, development, and acquisition efforts.



This RDAX event showcased emerging counter weapons of mass destruction threat scenarios that addressed operator’s core requirements in multiple environments. The technology operators provided the technology enablers with vital immediate feedback that will influence product improvements. If the technology did not accommodate user needs or was not functional, it didn’t mean that it was not worth the investment, but rather that developers need to better tailor the tech to users’ needs. Concept developers onsite could also showcase technology on the horizon to give the operators a glimpse of potential future solutions.



There were four DTRA JSTO-sponsored technologies assessed during the RDAX:



Pendar X10, a hand-held Raman spectrometer for rapid stand-off detection of visible materials developed by Pendar Technologies



Universal Decon Mitt, a quick decontamination mitt with adsorbent material developed by Guild Associates



CB Training and Assessment in Simulated Conditions (CB TASC), a virtual reality tool for 3D modeling and exploration of targets and associated CB hazards in a mission training environment developed by Applied Research Associates



Augmented Reality (AR) Threat Mapping, an AR system that digitally maps areas of disclosed contamination onto material objects for improved decontamination processing developed by Teledyne-FLIR

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 13:52 Story ID: 447753 Location: FT. BELVOIR, VA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moving Down the Field, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

Pendar X10The Pendar X10 is a battery-operated, hand-held sensor designed to detect visual quantities of solid or liquid samples of chemical warfare agents (CWAs), toxic industrial chemicals and materials, and pharmaceutical-based agents. To identify potential chemical hazards, the device uses Raman spectroscopy, a nondestructive chemical analysis based on the interaction of light with the chemical bonds in a material. Users interact with the device and receive sample identification data on a touch-screen display. The system can also be integrated onto robotic platforms and operated remotely, communicating with the Pendar X10 using a computer interface in the unit.In the RDAX demonstration, users carried the Pendar X10 during two separate facility entry-and-exploitation scenarios to identify solid and liquid materials. Several surrogate solids and liquids in the facilities represented materials associated with an adversary’s handling and processing of CWAs.Universal Decontamination MittThe Universal Decon Mitt consists of a synthetic fabric impregnated with a sorbent decontamination powder composed of zirconium hydroxide, which is an inexpensive, inorganic material with adsorptive and neutralization properties for chemical warfare agents (CWAs). The two-sided mitt can be used on unbroken skin and other surfaces, including small equipment, boots, suits, or other surfaces. The mitt has a plastic inner lining that serves as a contamination barrier for the user’s hand while inside the mitt, and when the mitt is turned inside out after use.In the RDAX demonstration, operators used the Universal Decon Mitt to remove surrogate chemical agent contamination from mannequin skin surfaces. An ultraviolet flashlight revealed the degree of contaminant removed from the skin surface.Chemical and Biological Training and Assessment in Simulated Conditions (CB TASC)CB TASC is a plugin for the Virtual Reality Tactical Assault Kit (VRTAK) that enables chemical and biological (CB) effects simulation. The VRTAK system is a virtual 3D training tool that can incorporate real-world, geo-registered terrain and feature data to create collaborative, geographically accurate, 3D environments. The CB TASC plugin enables CB hazards to be represented in these virtual 3D models using DoD-sanctioned chemical agent transport and medical health effects models.The system has VR headsets and controllers along with the VRTAK display so users can exercise a variety of tools (e.g., range and bearing, 3D line-of-sight, and others) as they move through the virtual 3D model of a target. Using the agent dispersion and health effects models, the CB TASC tool can also estimate exposure dose and protective posture features when moving virtually through a contaminated area. The tool can also visually simulate health effects related to CB agent exposure that may be present.Augmented Reality (AR) Threat MappingThis mapping tool relies on AR concepts and backend software to aid in material decontamination processes. The tool works along with program-of-record agent disclosure sprays—color-change spray systems—to identify and map chemical agent contamination on material surfaces like vehicles. The tool consists of an augmented reality headset along with backend software for 3D modeling of vehicle images as well as color-change recognition. Areas of color change are geo-located and mapped onto a 3D model of the vehicle. Users wearing AR headsets can view the contamination areas regardless of the vehicle’s location, which aids in the overall decontamination process. The system is also Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK) compatible and uses an MPU5 digital radio network to move imagery data to and from the AR headset from backend computer servers.Demonstrators used the AR Threat Mapping tool to illustrate its functions and give feedback on how this tool might best be used for material decontamination operations. Users demonstrated the system’s features (e.g., agent disclosure spray color-change image capture and 3D vehicle contamination model) wearing an AR headset. The users surveyed a military vehicle that was painted with a simulant agent, with those painted areas then disclosed with spray. Users were able to capture the color-change image and, following post-processing, were able to view a reproduced map of the contamination area on the vehicle through the AR headset.In addition to data collector observations and individual warfighter feedback, a standardized scoring scheme known as the Warfighter Technology Tradespace Methodology, developed at the U.S. Military Academy, characterized the technologies in three general factors: (1) technology performance, (2) technology usability, and (3) logistical considerations. This method aids technology developers to systematically address desired or needed technology capabilities during the developmental cycle.This RDAX event delivered expertise from across DTRA JSTO’s CBRN technology specialties. This consolidated experiment will streamline efforts to educate departments, agencies, and allies on emerging CB threats and develop best practices to inform strategy, policy, doctrine, requirements, research, development, acquisition, and tactics.POC: Markham Smith, markham.k.smith.civ@mail.mil