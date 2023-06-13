U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division celebrates leadership development program graduates

Photo By Maj. Jamia Odom | Three U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civilian employees graduated from the 18-month...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Jamia Odom | Three U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civilian employees graduated from the 18-month Leadership Development Program 3 program run by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division in Winchester, Virginia June this month. A graduation ceremony was held to honor the graduates June 13. Shown at the ceremony are Command Sgt. Maj. Clifton D. Morehouse, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, Col. William C. Hannan Jr., commander U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, Sarah Feild-Jablecki, a graduate, Andrew Freeman, a graduate, Renee Tasker, a graduate and John L. Adams, Transatlantic Division Programs and Business Director. see less | View Image Page

WINCHESTER, Va.-Three U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civilian employees graduated from the 18-month Leadership Development Program 3 program run by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division here this month.



Renee Tasker, a program analyst, Sarah Field-Jablecki an architect, and Andrew Freeman a civil engineer, were honored in a ceremony attended by fellow employees and leadership June 13.



The goal of the program is to develop an understanding of Army and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers leadership fundamentals and expanded self-awareness. The graduates attended classes, read topical books, participated in public speaking engagements and more during their challenging course, according to Margaret Jones, Business Integration Division chief and primary program manager of the Leadership Development Program 3 course who acted as emcee during the graduation ceremony.



During the event, the graduates highlighted some of the lessons they learned.



“One of the biggest lessons I learned was to be comfortable being uncomfortable, to take risks and be able to improvise,” said Field-Jablecki. “I’ve learned leadership is a process not just at title,” said Freeman.



Col. William C. Hannan Jr., commander U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division shared his leadership philosophy and noted the commitment of the participants. “This program is not easy,” he said. “By completing this program you’ll be better off and can apply these lessons in other areas of life as well as with the command here.”



The graduates collectively agreed the program is worthwhile for any employee.



“I wanted to learn and grow, and this program provided me the opportunity in both my personal life and professional life,” said Tasker.



The Transatlantic Division provides engineering solutions for our mission partner’s toughest full spectrum challenges in one of the most complex construction environments in the world that includes United States Central Command’s area of responsibility consisting of 21 nations stretching from Northeast Africa across the Middle East to Central and South Asia. The organization has oversight a more than $5.4 billion portfolio of more than 275 ongoing projects supporting the nation, and allied partners.