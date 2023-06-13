The Oregon National Guard Adjutant General's Summer Column 2023

As we transition from spring to summer, there is no better time to remind ourselves about finding a work/life balance between the duties and responsibilities we have to the National Guard, our employers and our families. If you have not done so already, please remember to plan quality time with your family, friends and loved ones. Whether you enjoy spending time at the lake, in the mountains, or at home for a backyard BBQ, get it on your calendar now and have fun!



The good weather also offers a great opportunity to become more familiar with the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness Program, and the Air Force Comprehensive Airman Fitness Program. These programs are designed to optimize Soldier and Airmen performance, prevent injury and illness, and improve the overall health and fitness of our Service Members.



The two nearly identical programs provide Service Members tools to improve and maintain their wellbeing. Whether training for a local 5K run, boating with friends, or just catching up on sleep, the components of the programs play a vital role in enhancing your abilities as military professionals.



Beyond military sponsored programs, there are endless examples of members within our organization taking part in activities that highlight having fun with physical activity. This past May, the Oregon National Guard Family Program partnered with the Department of Oregon and Veterans of Foreign Wars hosting the 7th Annual, ‘Run 2 Remember’ 5K family run at Salem’s Riverfront Park.



Some of our Soldiers, led by Lt. Col. Billie Cartwright, along with Capt. Kevin Jung and Sgt. 1st Class Louisa Brock, traveled to Lincoln, Nebraska to take part in the “All Guard Marathon Team” trials. Running her first marathon, Capt. Amy Mireles qualified to participate on the team of National Guard members who compete in marathons occurring throughout the year.



In March, some of Oregon’s junior enlisted and NCO Soldiers tested their grit at the annual Oregon Best Warrior Competition held at Camp Rilea. Sgt. John Shown from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3-116 Cavalry, won the NCO division and Cpl. Ashton Dieli, from Alpha Company, 2-162 Infantry took top honors in the Soldier division. Sgt. Shown also went on to place second overall at the Regional Competition in Helena, Montana. Also at Camp Rilea this year, our top Army and Air Force shooters competed in the annual ‘TAG Match.’ Army Staff Sgt. Patrick Strand from 249th Regional Training Institute took top honors, and 1st Battalion, 186th Snipers top team honors.



We appreciate the dedication to fitness demonstrated by these Oregon Guardsman and their remarkable contribution to wellness. These opportunities are not only great breaks away from our normal duties and responsibilities, but they also provide an avenue to stay Ready, Relevant and Resilient!

