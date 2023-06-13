Nimble Titan – Integrated Air & Missile Defense Conflict Event Design and Planning Workshop

Representatives from 28 nations and three international organizations will convene for the Nimble Titan 24 Conflict Event Design and Planning Workshop in Helsinki, Finland, in July 2023.



Hosted by the Finnish Ministry of Defense, the purpose is to build a war gaming construct and develop multinational, thought-provoking, interactive scenarios to inform strategic integrated air and missile defense policy development. Outputs will drive the follow-on execution event this November in Suffolk, Virginia. The Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense executes the Nimble Titan campaign on behalf of United States Space Command.



Nimble Titan is a global campaign of experimentation set 10 years in the future and conducted in an unclassified environment. As adversarial missile capabilities and technologies increase in both scale and scope, participants from ministries of foreign affairs and defense convene several times a year to explore some of the most relevant security challenges facing the international community. Since its inception in the early 2000s, membership has nearly tripled in size, highlighting the importance of addressing missile threats across multiple regions and warfighting domains.



Nimble Titan leverages a network of like-minded nations critical to developing multilateral solutions in an ever-changing, complex environment. This campaign of experimentation focuses on assurance and integrated deterrence by taking a deeper look into synchronized messaging, effective command and control, information sharing and other objectives. Insights gleaned from participation help inform Nimble Titan member perspectives on policy concerning regional and trans-regional IAMD issues.

